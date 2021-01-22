Freedom Life Ministries continues renovations at historic building

Freedom Life Ministries has taken another step in helping those who have lost their way turns their lives around.
Freedom Life works with current and formerly incarcerated men and women through Christian outreach. Freedom Life leased office space in the original Marion City Hall building at 130 N. Logan St. in Marion, February 2014.
Paige Gibson was the building owner and through his heart for the community, as well as for sharing God’s love to the community, offered the office space at a very reasonable rate that a young nonprofit with lots of vision but very little cash flow could afford.
Freedom Life was entering into its second year of mission engagement and at that time believed it just needed a couple of offices and a waiting area. After a few months of renovation work made possible through partners and volunteers, Freedom Life moved into the newly renovated offices in August 2014.
At that time, Freedom Life consisted of one full time staff position and one part time staff position.
The original City Hall building, dedicated in 1936, has a great heritage for the City of Marion and for McDowell County.
At one time the building served as the offices for the original City of Marion School System. It also served as the base for the Marion City Administration Offices, the Marion Police Department, the Marion Fire Department and the McDowell County Probation Department.
As these different departments of Marion leadership began to obtain independent office buildings, the original City Hall building began to shift in its ownership and usage. After the building was no longer housing city or county departments, other businesses including a couple of restaurants occupied the building.
When these restaurants closed, it was unoccupied for a brief season before Freedom Life began leasing and renovating it in 2014.
Since 2014, through the continued help of financial donors and volunteer support, as the staff and mission engagement capacity of Freedom Life began to grow so did the renovation work for the building.
By the end of 2018, the entire first floor of the original City Hall building had been entirely renovated. Continued growth and expansion pushed the renovation work upstairs. In the summer of 2019, again through the work of volunteers and donors including from churches within McDowell County and as far south as Houston, Texas pitched in helped to renovate two new offices upstairs.
It was at this point that the owner of the building, Paige Gibson, partnered with Freedom Life to prayerfully formulate a pathway for Freedom Life to gain ownership of the building.
Gibson said that when he first purchased the building, he had a vision that it be used as a ministry base to serve the community. After working with Freedom Life for five years he believed that the mission and ministry being accomplished is exactly what God had placed within his heart.
A little over a year of prayer and the raising very generous donor support, including from Paige Gibson and his wife Susan, on Dec. 16, 2020 (six years and 14 staff later from the original ministry move in date of August 2014) Freedom Life gained ownership of the original City Hall building. God is good!
Major renovation work is now being planned to finish the upstairs area of the building.
The renovations will included shower facilities for the homeless clients Freedom Life has the privilege to serve, as well as a family/children’s room, small confidential meeting rooms for mentoring clients, a large meeting room for group work, a kitchenette room , a production room, and additional offices for the continuing growth of Freedom Life staff.