Freedom Life Ministries continues renovations at historic building

As these different departments of Marion leadership began to obtain independent office buildings, the original City Hall building began to shift in its ownership and usage. After the building was no longer housing city or county departments, other businesses including a couple of restaurants occupied the building.

When these restaurants closed, it was unoccupied for a brief season before Freedom Life began leasing and renovating it in 2014.

Since 2014, through the continued help of financial donors and volunteer support, as the staff and mission engagement capacity of Freedom Life began to grow so did the renovation work for the building.

By the end of 2018, the entire first floor of the original City Hall building had been entirely renovated. Continued growth and expansion pushed the renovation work upstairs. In the summer of 2019, again through the work of volunteers and donors including from churches within McDowell County and as far south as Houston, Texas pitched in helped to renovate two new offices upstairs.

It was at this point that the owner of the building, Paige Gibson, partnered with Freedom Life to prayerfully formulate a pathway for Freedom Life to gain ownership of the building.