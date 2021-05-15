Free bucket garden kits available at Marion Tailgate Market

If you haven’t been to the Marion Tailgate Market, Tuesday is a good day to attend.
The market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday. Fresh lettuce and onions, microgreens, quail and duck eggs and other early spring veggies. Take home fresh breads, herb breads, jams, jellies and sauces. For the sweet tooth, there will be fried pies. Come out and support your local farmer.
If you want to have your own garden, now is your chance. Kim Freeman of the Community Outreach and Education at Mission Hospital McDowell, and also the co-chair for Local Food Advisory Council/LFAC, will have free bucket garden kits available. The bucket gardens are done in collaboration with Mission and LFAC. Kits will be available during market days in May and include the bucket, soil, plants/seeds, planting instructions, community food resources (in English and Spanish). Freeman will also have healthy eating info/recipes that folks can pick up. Be sure to stop by and get your very own bucket garden kit. You can pick up free seeds also.
The market is open every Tuesday 3 to 6 p.m.
No cash is not a reason to miss the Market. Marion Tailgate Market accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.
The market is at the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets.
For more Market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook Marion Tailgate Market. Check out the brand new Marion Tailgate Market Website.
If you have not tried quail eggs, now is the perfect time. If you don’t have a baguette, you can use fresh sourdough from Hoyle’s Son-Shine Artisan Works.
Avocado and Quail Egg Crostini
Ingredients
12 thin slices of baguette
1 medium avocado
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
salt and pepper
12 quail eggs
1 Tablespoon cooking oil
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Arrange the baguette slices on a baking sheet and bake for 5-10 minutes or your desired level of crispness.
Meanwhile, mash together the avocado, lemon juice and garlic powder. Sprinkle with a small pinch of salt and pepper to your taste preference.