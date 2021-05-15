Free bucket garden kits available at Marion Tailgate Market

The market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday. Fresh lettuce and onions, microgreens, quail and duck eggs and other early spring veggies. Take home fresh breads, herb breads, jams, jellies and sauces. For the sweet tooth, there will be fried pies. Come out and support your local farmer.

If you want to have your own garden, now is your chance. Kim Freeman of the Community Outreach and Education at Mission Hospital McDowell, and also the co-chair for Local Food Advisory Council/LFAC, will have free bucket garden kits available. The bucket gardens are done in collaboration with Mission and LFAC. Kits will be available during market days in May and include the bucket, soil, plants/seeds, planting instructions, community food resources (in English and Spanish). Freeman will also have healthy eating info/recipes that folks can pick up. Be sure to stop by and get your very own bucket garden kit. You can pick up free seeds also.