Four McDowell County School System educators have been named 2023-24 Kenan Fellows, which is a prestigious award for in-service teachers given by the Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership at N.C. State University.

The Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership (KFP) is a K-12 education initiative of the Kenan Institute for Engineering, Technology & Science at N.C. State University. The program aims to enhance the teaching profession by providing educators from all disciplines with immersive experiences in STEM industries and research settings, fostering innovation and excellence in education across North Carolina. The award includes 80 hours of industry-based professional development and a $5,000 stipend, according to a news release.

Two of them are supported by Meta.

The Kenan Fellows Program at N.C. State University announced that two outstanding educators from McDowell County Schools have been named as 2023-24 Meta Kenan Fellows.

The Meta Western N.C. Fellows for 2023-24 are: Rachel Pedler and Jennifer Wilson.

Pedler is a science teacher at McDowell High School with nine years of teaching experience. She serves as a Wakelet Community Leader and is part of the education committee of the Lake James Environmental Association.

Wilson is an eighth-grade math teacher at West McDowell Middle with 25 years of teaching experience and National Board Certification She serves as the department chair and lead teacher for the ninth-grade academy and as a teacher mentor at her school.

Pedler said she hopes to gain insights into how she can help build stronger ties between her school and the surrounding community.

“I feel that the Kenan Fellows Program will empower me to develop the confidence I need to build strong community relationships that will ultimately help students become better stewards of the area in which they live,” she said.

Wilson said as an educator it is important for her to understand how best to prepare her students for the future.

“I want to expand my lessons into authentic environments so I can help my students prepare for a competitive world,” she said. “The Kenan Fellows Program is an excellent opportunity for me to connect my craft to my community in a way that supports my students best.”

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Meta has supported Kenan Fellows, and the partnership continues to grow as more western North Carolina teacher leaders join the expanding network of over 600 high-performing Kenan Fellows across the state. Meta has been supporting two Kenan Fellows per year since 2020-21.

“Investing in STEM education is an important priority for Meta. We are grateful for the opportunity to support these educators through the Kenan Fellows Program and look forward to seeing local students benefit from their experience in the years to come,” said Tara Tenorio, community development regional manager for Meta.

Meta has been part of the western North Carolina community since 2010, when the company broke ground on its data center in Forest City.

The Kenan Fellows Program also is pleased to announce that four K-12 educators from the Dogwood Health Trust region have been selected as 2023-24 Kenan Fellows. Dogwood Health Trust is also supporting five teams of K-12 educators to participate in STEMwork, a hybrid professional learning institute that is part of KFP’s programming, according to a news release from the Dogwood Trust.

This is the second consecutive year, the Dogwood Health Trust has supported fellowships and STEMwork teams as part of a multiyear grant to bridge the gap between industry and K-12 STEM education in western North Carolina while improving diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The four selected educators are part of the Kenan Fellows cohort of 38 educators statewide. During a three-week immersive industry-based work experience in the summer, the Dogwood Health Trust Kenan Fellows will work closely with industry professionals from Continental, Baxter Healthcare, Biltmore Farms, and the Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project (ASAP) to develop learning resources that connect workplace skills to classroom curricula and introduce students to local career opportunities.

“Science, technology, engineering and math skills are imperative to obtaining and succeeding in the jobs that will drive western North Carolina’s economy, providing greater stability and prosperity for families and ultimately leading toward our vision for creating a Western North Carolina where everyone can live, learn, earn and thrive – no exceptions,” said Dr. Susan Mims, CEO, Dogwood Health Trust. “We are honored to support this effort to increase critical knowledge and grow the STEM community throughout our region.”

The Dogwood Health Trust Kenan Fellows are: Amanda Corbitt, A.C. Reynolds Middle School, Buncombe County Schools; Tammy Dayton, Nebo Elementary School, McDowell County Schools; Kendra Hughes, Eastfield Global Magnet School, McDowell County Schools; and Holly Kolarova, Clear Creek Elementary School, Henderson County Schools.

The KFP is dedicated to empowering educators to become leaders in their schools, districts and communities. Through these immersive industry-based experiences, the program equips educators with the skills and knowledge to integrate authentic hands-on learning experiences that help students become future-ready, according to the news release.

“We are immensely grateful for the continued support from Dogwood Health Trust,” said Vance Kite, director of the Kenan Fellows Program for Leadership. “Thanks to their generosity, we are able to extend our outreach to K-12 educators in traditionally underserved areas of the state, introducing them to regional career pathways and enriching the lives of their students for years to come.”

The Kenan Fellows Program provides exceptional educators with the opportunity to work with mentors in local industry and business settings, fostering meaningful relationships and creating innovative learning resources for students and local industries. The two teachers from McDowell County Schools will be part of the 2023-24 Kenan Fellows cohort of 38 educators statewide, receiving leadership training to drive advancements in STEM education and help students develop career-ready skills.

Kenan fellowships are awarded through a competitive application process, and as part of the fellowship, the educators will attend a series of professional learning institutes focused on project-based learning and leadership development. Teachers remain in their school roles while completing the yearlong fellowship, allowing them to apply their learning in real-time. Educators who have completed the program report feeling a deeper connection to their community and professional growth as part of a statewide network of teacher leaders.

“Thanks to industry supporters like Meta, we are able to provide teachers with the skills necessary to foster strong industry-education partnerships that connect desirable workforce skills with classroom content,” said Vance Kite, director of the Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership.