Foundation based in Marion helps children with life-altering conditions enjoy the outdoors

A foundation based in Marion is helping children with life-changing circumstances enjoy outdoor experiences like hunting, fishing, hiking and kayaking in the mountains of western North Carolina.

And these outdoor experiences often involve the entire family of the child who is either battling a serious disease or dealing with a disabling condition.

The Live Like Megan Foundation was founded in honor of Megan Vess of Marion and her battle with cancer that lasted eight and a half years. At the age of 10, Megan was diagnosed in August 2012 with acute lymphoplastic leukemia. Then when she was 15, she was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer. She fought hard and underwent treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. During this time, Megan strived to be outdoors because hunting and fishing were her passion. Every trip and every hunt became her coping mechanism and her will to live, according to her mother Amber Vess.

“While in treatment, Megan always worried about the other children and tried to make them smile,” Amber Vess told The McDowell News this week.

Megan founded Hoofprints For Hope, an organization helping children with cancer have a smile on their faces.

“Megan fiercely loved hunting, fishing, traveling, kayaking, and anything outdoors,” reads the website for the foundation. “She loved reading books in her hammock and heading to the ocean to dip her toes in the sand and salt water. Despite Megan’s own struggles she had a huge heart and zeal to help other children facing unique circumstances and continued to do so.”

Megan Vess passed away in May 2020 at the age of 18.

After Megan’s death, Amber and husband Randall expanded the organization and re-named it to Live Like Megan Foundation to help their daughter’s passion and memory live on in other children who are going through situations like she did.

Live Like Megan Foundation takes children with life-altering circumstances in the great outdoors and on hunts and similar experiences in North Carolina. This week, the foundation is hosting its third annual bear hunt in McDowell County.

“Live Like Megan Foundation provides hope, education and opportunity to children with life-altering circumstances,” reads the mission of the foundation. “One of our missions is through providing free hunting trips for children and their families. The hunt includes lodging, meals, harvested meat and mount of their animal. We also provide small hunts such as rabbit hunts and fishing to fill time if the child harvest their bear early on in the hunt.”

The foundation has grown over the last three years.

“We started with bringing only one child the first year and this year we have five hunters,” said Amber Vess. “We have been fortunate so far with a 100% success rate on each child harvesting a bear. We are very blessed with volunteer hunters who devote their time and hunting spots to these children.”

The Vesses said the Live Like Megan Foundation would like to continue growing and providing hunts for more children with life-altering circumstances.

“To do this, we need volunteers willing to help provide a hunting experience to a child,” said Amber Vess. “Whether it be through providing land for a hunt, guide service, monetary donation or just hands-on help.”

For this year’s bear hunt, the organizers are Jason Buckner, Jason Allison, Zane Allison and William Boone. Sponsors for lodging are Harold and Linda Wilson and Camping World of Marion. Brenda and Bill White are also sponsors.

Randall and Amber Vess said they wanted to thank Grace Community Church Life Group, Kim Buckner, Alan Huskins and numerous volunteers for helping with meals and everything else involved.

“Our Live Like Megan volunteers dedicate their time and skills to achieve the child’s outdoor dreams,” reads the foundation’s website. “If you are an outfitter or experienced outdoors person who would like to partner with us in making these children’s outdoor dreams come true please get in touch with us here. Our generous donors make it possible for us to provide food, clothing, furniture, baby necessities and more to foster children in need.”

The activities provided by the foundation are not limited to the bear hunts in the fall. There are other outdoor adventures such as kayaking, hiking, and fishing trips; access and resources for clothing, furniture and food items; parties and room make-overs; and educational support to teach independence and safety skills, according to the website.

Amber Vess said to The McDowell News that the foundation tries to incorporate the child’s family in the experiences as well.

Last week, Johnny Miller and his family with 12 members came to Marion from Ohio so he could enjoy a hunt through the Live Like Megan Foundation. Johnny Miller, 19, is a quadriplegic after he was injured in an automobile accident at the age of 17.

He not only participated in a bear hunt but the entire family enjoyed a visit to the summit of snow-covered Mount Mitchell.

“It made him feel like he’s worth something,” said Johnny’s mother Emma Miller to The McDowell News. “It made him feel like he’s not different from anyone.”

She appreciated how the foundation and the bear hunt guides interacted and worked with her son in spite of his disability. She said it has made a positive difference in his life.

Emma Miller said she also loved how the entire family was invited to come here and be a part of this experience.

“That meant really something to us as a family,” she added.

“We welcome the whole family,” said Amber Vess. “Cancer and these diseases affect the whole family.”

This week, the foundation is hosting Levi Hamm, 15, of Virginia and Savanna Whitney, 16, of Ohio. Levi has endured cancer and Savanna has cerebral palsy.

“Yeah, this was a blast,” said Levi. “It was so much fun and very special. Randall and Amber and everybody who helped really made it fun and special. It was a very memorable experience since it was my first bear hunt. I was very honored to be here.”

“It has meant the world to Savanna to get chosen for this bear hunt,” her father Adam Whitney told The McDowell News. “Savanna has cerebral palsy and loves the outdoors. She is very passionate about hunting and fishing and absolutely loved being able to come bear hunt in Marion, N.C. The folks here were more than welcoming and hospitable. A big thanks to the Live Like Megan Foundation for this unforgettable experience for my daughter.”

“I really enjoyed it,” said Savanna. “It’s a fun experience. It’s very nice here. The people are friendly.”

Another a little girl will arrive in Marion this week. Allison Smith, 9, of Georgia has cancer and she will enjoy the same experiences these other kids did. Another child was supposed to come here next week but he sadly died of cancer Tuesday morning, said Amber Vess.

For more information, visit the website www.livelikemeganfoundation.com or the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Live-Like-Megan-Foundation-100459452302936 or call 423-512-1146 to find out how you can help.