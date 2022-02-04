 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Old Fort man, three others indicted in connection with theft from a WNC gun dealer
police-crime-scene-3868490_1920.jpg
PIXABAY

CHARLOTTE – A former Old Fort man and three Asheville men have been indicted in connection with the break-in of a Western North Carolina gun dealer, federal authorities said on Friday.

A grand jury in Asheville indicted the four individuals on federal charges in connection with the burglary of an Asheville firearms dealer, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

The indictment charges Jesse Lynn Williams, 33, Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 34, and Alexa Rae Bassillo, 29, all of Asheville, with conspiracy to commit theft of firearms from a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL), and theft of multiple firearms from an FFL and aiding and abetting. Williams, Greenlee, and Bernard Eugene Carson, Jr. 33, of Morganton, formerly of Old Fort, are also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Williams and Bassillo are also facing charges of possession of a firearm by a user of a controlled substance.

According to allegations in the indictment, on Jan.7, 2022, Williams, Greenlee and Bassillo conspired to break into and steal firearms from Carolina Guns and Gear West, LLC (Carolina Guns and Gear) an FFL located at 3106 Sweeten Creek Road, in Asheville.

The indictment alleges that Williams broke into the gun store and stole 33 firearms, while Bassillo and Greenlee served as lookouts or drivers during the burglary. The indictment further alleges that between Jan. 7 and Jan. 12, 2022, Carson was found to be in possession of one of the stolen firearms.

The defendants will appear in court on the charges before U.S. Magistrate Judge W. Carleton Metcalf.

