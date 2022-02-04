Former Old Fort man, three others indicted in connection with theft from a WNC gun dealer

CHARLOTTE – A former Old Fort man and three Asheville men have been indicted in connection with the break-in of a Western North Carolina gun dealer, federal authorities said on Friday.

A grand jury in Asheville indicted the four individuals on federal charges in connection with the burglary of an Asheville firearms dealer, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The indictment charges Jesse Lynn Williams, 33, Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 34, and Alexa Rae Bassillo, 29, all of Asheville, with conspiracy to commit theft of firearms from a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL), and theft of multiple firearms from an FFL and aiding and abetting. Williams, Greenlee, and Bernard Eugene Carson, Jr. 33, of Morganton, formerly of Old Fort, are also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Williams and Bassillo are also facing charges of possession of a firearm by a user of a controlled substance.

According to allegations in the indictment, on Jan.7, 2022, Williams, Greenlee and Bassillo conspired to break into and steal firearms from Carolina Guns and Gear West, LLC (Carolina Guns and Gear) an FFL located at 3106 Sweeten Creek Road, in Asheville.