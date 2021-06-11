Former Judge Randy Pool censured by state Supreme Court

• Demonstrating a pattern of failing to diligently discharge his judicial duties for the period from at least November 2016 until his retirement in November 2019

• Misusing the prestige of his judicial office to solicit assistance from local law enforcement relating to an attempted extortion

• Making material misrepresentations to law enforcement agents during the investigation of an attempt to extort money from him

• Making material misrepresentations to the Commission during an investigation

• Sending inappropriate electronic communications and exchange of nude photographs resulted in an extortion attempt by one woman, which led to an investigation by law enforcement agencies.

In the fall of 2019, Jennifer Tierce was charged with one count of felony extortion. Tierce allegedly threatened to send copies of sexually explicit texts and photographs from conversations between Pool and herself if Pool did not pay her $5,000.

The censure order from the state Supreme Court talks about Pool’s inappropriate use of Facebook.