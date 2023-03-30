Now that the new values have been sent out, the time for formal appeals during the 2023 revaluation process is fast approaching.

Around the beginning of March, property owners got notices of the new values as part of the 2023 revaluation. The notices are required to provide the property owner the new market value as determined by the schedule of values. The schedule, which was adopted last fall, is based on sales data for properties in McDowell County, according to county officials.

Tim Cain, consultant on the revaluation, said previously that McDowell County would like face significant value increases due to market conditions. This trend has been seen throughout North Carolina for counties that are also doing revaluations in 2023. McDowell County experienced an approximate 43% increase in property value increase for the entire base (which includes taxable and nontaxable property). The approximate increase in value for taxable properties was approximately 35%, according to Cain.

At the regular Monday, March 13, meeting, a boardroom full of upset property owners voiced their anger and concerns to the McDowell County Board of Commissioners about the new values that were sent out as part of the 2023 revaluation.

The commissioners urged those who came to that meeting and any other property owners who are worried about the new values to go through the appeals process later this spring.

Commission Chairman Tony Brown said at that meeting he’s got a problem with a new value for one of his properties and he sympathized with those who are upset.

“We encourage everyone to appeal if your property value is wrong,” said Vice Chairman David Walker at the time.

However, some of the people in the room groaned when they heard the commissioners talk about appealing the new values.

The appeals process has several phases.

As of Thursday, around 1,000 appeals have been submitted to the Tax Assessor’s Office, said Tax Assessor Tammy Wylie.

The first phase was the 30-day period after property owners first received their new values. During that time, property owners could go through the informal appeals process by contacting the county Tax Assessor’s office.

The formal phase will come next.

On Monday, April 3, at 5 p.m., the county commissioners will convene for the first meeting as the Board of Equalization and Review. The board will adjourn from that meeting for the purpose of accepting requests for hearing at its last meeting on Monday, April 24, according to a legal ad.

“Those who did appeal informally will receive a notice that will instruct them on how to appeal formally should they not agree with the new assessed value,” said Wylie to The McDowell News.

The three-week span from Monday, April 3, through Monday, April 24, will be the time when property owners who have not appealed already can submit their appeals to the Tax Assessor’s Office, which will schedule the hearings for a later date.

The commissioners, as the Board of E&R, will likely hear concerns expressed about the revaluation process.

When scheduled, the hearings will be held in the former commissioners’ boardroom located in the McDowell County Services Building, at 60 E. Court St. That building used to be called the County Administrative Building. The hearings will be held there because the Tax Assessor’s Office is still located in that building and all the tax records and documents are there, said Wylie.

Requests for a hearing must be received no later than final adjournment which is scheduled for Monday, April 24, at 5 p.m. All requests for appeal hearings can be made in person from Tuesday, April 4, through Monday, April 24, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. or email reval2023@mcdowellgov.om.

You can also submit a request in mail to McDowell County Assessing Department, attn. BOER appeal, 60 E. Court St., Marion, NC 28752.