For the Birds: Robins signal spring's approach

When I posted Jan. 29 on Facebook about seeing my first flock of American robins in 2021, I didn’t anticipate an avalanche of comments from other observant bird enthusiasts.
Priscilla Gutierrez commented on seeing about 30 robins in a field along Limestone Cove Road in Unicoi, Tennessee.
“They don’t come to the feeders,” Priscilla noted. “It was wonderful to see them.”
Erwin, Tennessee resident Brenda Marie Crowder commented that “tons of robins are eating my holly berries right now. With snow dropping and all.”
Christine M. Schwarz in Alexandria, Virginia, shared her own sightings.
“Three weeks ago there was a large flock at Mount Vernon,” Christine wrote in a comment to my post. “I have seen a smaller group over by Fort Belvoir, too. I can’t believe they’re migrating now — more like wintering over.”
Byron Tucker, who lives in Atlanta, commented, “The other day, I saw a flock of robins and blackbirds mixed together.”
I’ve been a guest at Byron’s home, which is located in a wooded subdivision in north Atlanta. It’s a great location, which has attracted everything from barred owls and red-shouldered hawks to brown-headed nuthatches and pine warblers.
Alice Torbett related a similar experience that happened at her home in Knoxville, Tennessee. Alice commented that she saw her first flock of robins about two weeks ago when they swooped in to harvest berries from the holly trees at her Knoxville home. “They were very considerate to wait until after Christmas,” she added.
Dee Obrien, formerly of Elizabethton, Tennessee, but now living in Florida, lamented the timing of the robins. “They always seem to come back too soon, poor little things,” she wrote. “It is too cold.”
Erwin resident Donna Rea, and a former co-worker at The Erwin Record, posted a question to my Facebook robin discussion.
“What do robins eat this time of year?” Donna asked. “Will they eat out of our feeders if the ground is frozen and they can’t find a hibernating worm?”
I suggested in my reply that robins might eat suet at feeders, as well as fruit. More likely, the restless robins in the region are probably scouring the countryside for holly trees with berries. Of course, robins are omnivorous in their appetite and would gladly take an earthworm if they could coax one out of the chilly ground.
Blountville, Tennessee resident Brenda Richards hasn’t seen any robins yet, but she is enjoying some early blooms. “My winter crocus have been blooming a little more than a week now,” she wrote. “There are more blooming everyday.”
South Carolina resident Catherine Romaine Henderson simply posted an optimistic comment on my robin post. “Please tell me spring is coming!”
I am optimistic that, despite recent snowstorms, the robins, as well as the early blooms of crocus and daffodils, might indicate the inevitable shifting of the seasons is gaining momentum.
The American robin is indeed widely held to be a harbinger of spring. Furthermore, the robin is a popular American bird. In fact, this bird has been designated the official state bird by Wisconsin and Michigan.
In truth, many robins forego migration to endure a few months of cold weather. Their ability to shift their diet from earthworms and insects to fruit and feeder fare helps robins eke out a living. Robins remain an abundant bird but their fondness for co-existing with humans can leave them vulnerable to pesticides applied to lawns and gardens.
Even the robins that do depart the region each fall don’t migrate far. Many robins that spend the summer in Canada or the northern United States only migrate as far as the Gulf States, southern Florida, southern California, Baja California and Mexico.
The American robin is a large songbird in the thrush family, which in North America also includes such birds as Eastern bluebird, wood thrush, and Townsend’s solitaire.
Other than the red breast, however, the two robins are not all that similar. The American robin is the larger of the two birds. Further separating these two birds is the fact that the European robin is not a thrush but rather a member of the family of Old World flycatchers.
In some ways, the two robins are similar. Both are fond of earthworms, spending a great deal of their time on the ground foraging for these squirmy treats. They will also follow human gardeners at their work, waiting patiently for the followed person to disturb the soil with a spade or hoe and expose earthworms for the waiting bird. They are also rather tolerant of humans and have learned to make their own homes close to human dwellings.