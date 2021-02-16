For the Birds: Robins signal spring's approach

Alice Torbett related a similar experience that happened at her home in Knoxville, Tennessee. Alice commented that she saw her first flock of robins about two weeks ago when they swooped in to harvest berries from the holly trees at her Knoxville home. “They were very considerate to wait until after Christmas,” she added.

Dee Obrien, formerly of Elizabethton, Tennessee, but now living in Florida, lamented the timing of the robins. “They always seem to come back too soon, poor little things,” she wrote. “It is too cold.”

Erwin resident Donna Rea, and a former co-worker at The Erwin Record, posted a question to my Facebook robin discussion.

“What do robins eat this time of year?” Donna asked. “Will they eat out of our feeders if the ground is frozen and they can’t find a hibernating worm?”

I suggested in my reply that robins might eat suet at feeders, as well as fruit. More likely, the restless robins in the region are probably scouring the countryside for holly trees with berries. Of course, robins are omnivorous in their appetite and would gladly take an earthworm if they could coax one out of the chilly ground.