I thought I’d give a timely progress report. I wrote recently about a vision problem that has afflicted my left eye.

During my most recent visit to my doctor, he noticed the same improvement that I had already been gradually detecting.

He was surprised and admitted he had not expected any improvement. He also noted, perhaps jokingly, that the better vision was not due to anything he had done or prescribed. I contemplated asking, jokingly, if that meant I shouldn’t have to pay for the multiple visits.

Without any more undue digression, I wrote back in February that my goal was to be able to see a ruby-throated hummingbird once they returned in April.

I saw my hope fulfilled when I had a brief glimpse of one on Sunday, April 9, but it was one of those speedy “blink-and-you-missed-it” affairs.

On the next evening, my mom and I watched a male ruby-throated hummingbird feeding at one of her feeders.

Using binoculars, I was able to see the bird fairly clearly. The image is still soft around the edges, but I clearly saw the gleaming red throat when the light hit just right.

By the way, mom had already seen two hummingbirds dueling around her feeders, but that evening's visitor was solo. We also watched Northern cardinals, Eastern towhees, red-winged blackbirds, song sparrows, and white-throated sparrows, Carolina chickadees, tufted titmice and Carolina wrens.

I’m not where I want to be in regards to having an “eagle eye” for birding, but I’m thankful to have reached this stage and remain optimistic improvement will continue.

In the meantime, readers continue to share their own first hummingbird sightings of spring.

••••

Cathy Miller in Brevard, North Carolina, got a visit from her first spring hummingbird at 4:45 p.m. on April 5. “It makes me so happy when I see one,” she shared.

••••

Ginger Brackins in Erwin, Tennessee, sent me an email about her first sighting. “I just wanted to let you know that I saw my first hummingbird April 11 on Valley Avenue.”

••••

“After reading your article about hummers, we put our feeder out and just spotted our first visitor on April 12,” wrote Rick Newell of Jonesborough, Tennessee,

••••

Lydia Davidson reported her first hummingbird at 9 a.m. on April 7 at her home in the Sulphur Springs area of Washington County, Tennessee. “This was a week earlier than 2022,” she noted.

••••

Mary Ellen Higinbotham shared that her first hummingbird arrived at 4:50 p.m. on April 10 at her home on Little Dry Run between Butler and Mountain City, Tennessee.

“I was ready and waiting, thanks to your promptings,” she added.

••••

“Saw our first hummingbird, a male, today (April 13),” Peggy Rogers of Trade, Tennessee, shared. “Just put the feeder out yesterday.

••••

“Our first ruby throated hummingbird of this season just showed up at the feeder,” shared Karen Fouts of Marion, Virginia, on April 11, The bird was a male, she noted.

••••

Karen and Bobby And is, Kingsport, Tennessee, reported the first hummingbird of spring on the morning of April 9.

••••

“Finally got a male ruby-throated humminbird here in Marion, North Carolina, on April 8,” wrote Pat Stakely Cook. “Love seeing them!”

••••

Arleen Cook, Unicoi, Tennessee, saw her first hummingbird at 3:41 p.m. on April 10.

••••

Darlene Kerns, Unicoi, Tennessee, saw her first hummingbird of the season on April 7.

••••

Mark Bronder reported that ruby-throated hummingbirds arrived at his feeders April 6 at his Asheville, North Carolina, residence at Mills Gap and Pinner’s Cove Road.

••••

The Rogers family of Marshall, North Carolina, reported that the first hummingbird arrived April 6.

••••

Shelia Boyd saw her first hummingbird on April 6 in McDowell County, North Carolina. “It was a male ruby-throated,” she added. “I have yet to spot a female.”

••••

Starr Yeager wrote on April 12 that she has seen two hummers in Clarktown in Carter County, Tennessee.

••••

April Fain shared that she saw the first hummingbird on April 9 at her home in Unicoi, Tennessee. “I love watching them,” she wrote.

••••

Dianne Draper wrote that she saw her first hummingbird April 6 at home in Jonesborough, Tennessee.

••••

Drue Gillis in China Grove, Tennessee, wrote to say she put out one feeder on April 3 and saw the first male ruby-throated hummingbird on April 5.

“Now have as many as three at the feeder at one time,” she added. “So far, two males and one female.” She plants to put out two additional feeders when they arrive from Amazon.

••••

Linda Gomez of Toano, Virginia, reported two male ruby-throated hummingbirds feeding at her feeder on April 6 at 6 p.m.

••••

“After reading your column in the Herald & Tribune, we put out our feeder on March 30,” wrote Dan M. Johnson of White Oak Court, Johnson City. “I just saw the first hummingbird this morning (April 8).”

••••

Theresa Nelson saw her first hummingbird (a male) in Charlotte, Tennessee, on April 3. She also shared a movie of her tiny visitor.

••••

Denis Young of Morristown, Tennessee, saw the first spring hummer on April 6, the same arrival date that Denis recorded last year. Denis also reported hosting between 30 and 40 hummingbirds each year.

••••

J. saw a male ruby-throated hummingbird in Knoxville, Tennessee, on April 8.

••••

Val Bennett noticed a first-of-spring hummingbird at the feeder on April 3. Val lives in Walling, Tennessee.

••••

Cindy Pye saw her first hummingbird on the morning of April 9 at her home in Hephzibah, Georgia.

“So excited,” Cindy wrote. “Waiting for the others.”

••••

Della shared that she saw a male ruby-throated hummingbird on April 6 in Harriman, Tennessee.

••••

Lisa Freiss shared that her first hummingbird, a small male, arrived April 7. Lisa lives on William Hawkins Lane, off of Pleasant Valley Road in Mountain City, Tennessee. She also posted her sighting on Facebook. “Then I saw two at the feeder a couple days later,” she added. “Only see them early morning or dusk.”

Of course, the birds were not about to share the feeder. Lisa noted that they chased each other away.

This is the second year her hummers have returned on April 7. She also noted she puts out her feeder on April 5.

_____________••••

Dale Reynolds, who lives just outside Mountain City, Tennessee, saw male ruby-throated hummingbirds on April 11-12.

••••

“I live in the mountains of Western North Carolina, in Canton,” wrote Debby James. “I have had my feeder up for about two weeks.” She saw her first hummingbird on April 7.

Her tiny red-throated visitor arrived on a cold morning with the temperature at 41 degrees. “I enjoy watching these little birds,” she added. “They are amazing.”

••••

Karen O’Cain wrote that she saw her first hummingbird on April 6 in Nebo, North Carolina, near Marion, North Carolina, in the foothills.

••••

Rebecca Chester saw her first hummingbird on April 6. “I am in Bethesda, Tennessee. I saw your article and you said to let you know when we saw our first hummingbird,” she added.

••••

To share a sighting, make a comment or ask a question, email me at ahoodedwarbler@aol.com.