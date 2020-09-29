For the Birds: Marsh wren visit offers migratory surprise

I don’t usually expect migrating marsh wrens to pass through until early October, so I was somewhat surprised when this particular individual appeared on Sept. 21. I’ve viewed both the marsh wren and sedge wren in South Carolina, but spotting these birds in Tennessee is a tougher proposition. I saw my first marsh wren in Tennessee many years ago near one of the ponds behind the Erwin McDonald’s.

While they demonstrate pluck and sing songs that usually sound bubbly and cheerful, wrens don’t win any “good neighbor” awards from other birds. House wrens are infamous for piercing eggs and ejecting young from nest boxes or nesting cavities that happen to share space in what the wrens consider their territory. Likewise, the marsh wren is a difficult neighbor. The ire of nesting marsh wrens is usually focused on other marsh wrens, but these birds have been documented piercing the eggs of other birds nesting in their wetland habitat. Before cultivating any antipathy for the marsh wren because of this behavior, remember that it’s a small bird that must overcome a slew of perils, including raccoons and snakes, as well as rats and other birds, in order to achieve nesting success.