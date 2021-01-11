For the Birds: Long-running bird count finds 77 species

Results from the two local CBCs will be forwarded to the National Audubon Society. According to the National Audubon Society's website, the tradition of the Christmas Bird Count arose from a less than bird-friendly custom. By the turn of the 20th century, so-called sportsmen would conduct a "Side Hunt," a rather blood-thirsty Christmas custom that saw hunters competing to see who could score the largest amount of feathered and furred corpses.

The annual holiday bird survey may even have arisen from an earlier custom with roots in Europe that came to the United States of America with early colonists. The "Side Hunt" has some similarity to a peculiar celebration in Ireland and other European countries known as "Wren Day" or "Hunt the Wren Day." The event was conducted the day after Christmas, the date of Dec. 26 being consigned as Saint Stephen's Day. By the 20th century, the hunt consisted of tracking down a fake wren carried atop a decorated pole. Crowds would parade through towns in masks and colorful attire. These groups were referred to as "wren boys."