For the Birds: Endangered Species Act hits milestone

It’s for this reason that the Endangered Species Act remains one of the most vital pieces of legislation in regard to the preservation of wildlife. Human beings are saviors thanks to this legislation, but all too often humans are also the problem.

There’s no mistaking a whooping crane for any other North American bird. The bird stands nearly 5 feet tall on long legs with a long neck adding to a stately, graceful appearance. The snowy white plumage is accented by a red crown and mustache stripe. In flight, black wing tips are visible. An adult crane may weight 15 pounds and boast a wingspan of 7 feet.

According to the website All About Birds, the whooping crane declined to around 20 birds in the 1940s but, through captive breeding, wetland management and an innovative program that teaches young cranes how to migrate, numbers have risen. Recent surveys have found between 600 and 800 individuals.

Birders wanting to see whooping cranes in the wild often travel to Aransas National Wildlife Refuge in Texas, the site where most of the world’s remaining migratory whooping cranes spend the winter months. This crane gets the “whooping” part of its common name from the loud, bugling call that the bird produces.