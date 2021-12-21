For the Birds: Cardinals serve as wonderful Christmas symbol

Christmas 2021 is almost upon us. If you’ve not finished your holiday shopping, you’d best get moving.

As is my usual custom, I want to share my enthusiasm for the Northern cardinal, one of my favorite birds and a deserving bird to serve as a symbol for the Christmas season.

I have enjoyed watching as cardinals visit my feeders in recent weeks. The beauty of both male and female cardinals is undeniable, but it’s their behavior that’s worth a second look. Nervous, twitchy birds, they are always anxiously surveying their surroundings even as they linger on a feeder long enough to hull a sunflower kernel from its shell. It’s almost as if they know their bright plumage stands out in a drab winter landscape dominated by shades of gray.

One particular male cardinal over the past few months has grown accepting of my close presence. When I stock my feeders with sunflower seed, he barely gives me time to get back to the front porch before he is landing on the feeder to enjoy a meal of seeds. It’s great to see that these beautiful birds can be acclimated to be less timid.