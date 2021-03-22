For the Bird: Public can contribute to bird science using phone and a keen eye

Many new arrivals are making spring an exciting time for birders. At my home, Eastern phoebes have been back for several weeks. They make quite the racket every morning with their incessant “fee-bee” calls that commence just after sunrise. A pair of wood ducks made a stopover at the fish pond on March 16. By the end of the month, swallows, warblers, vireos and perhaps even hummingbirds should start showing up.

If you like to record and document these yearly returns, there is also a way that your record-keeping can benefit science and its knowledge of the world around us. Anyone with a phone or a computer with internet access can take part in an upcoming survey of flora and fauna in Northeast Tennessee.

Organizers for the upcoming iNaturalist City Nature Challenge point out that a cellphone can be a great citizen-science tool.

The extent of the Challenge goes far beyond East Tennessee. The iNaturalist City Nature Challenge pits cities around the world against each other in a rivalry to see who can report the most observations of wild flora and fauna during a four-day period.