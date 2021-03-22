For the Bird: Public can contribute to bird science using phone and a keen eye

Many new arrivals are making spring an exciting time for birders. At my home, Eastern phoebes have been back for several weeks. They make quite the racket every morning with their incessant “fee-bee” calls that commence just after sunrise. A pair of wood ducks made a stopover at the fish pond on March 16. By the end of the month, swallows, warblers, vireos and perhaps even hummingbirds should start showing up.
If you like to record and document these yearly returns, there is also a way that your record-keeping can benefit science and its knowledge of the world around us. Anyone with a phone or a computer with internet access can take part in an upcoming survey of flora and fauna in Northeast Tennessee.
Organizers for the upcoming iNaturalist City Nature Challenge point out that a cellphone can be a great citizen-science tool.
The extent of the Challenge goes far beyond East Tennessee. The iNaturalist City Nature Challenge pits cities around the world against each other in a rivalry to see who can report the most observations of wild flora and fauna during a four-day period.
One of the world’s most popular nature apps, iNaturalist helps users identify the plants and animals they encounter on a daily basis. Get connected with a community of more than a million scientists and naturalists who can help everyone learn more about nature. What’s more, by recording and sharing observations, users of the app help create research quality data for scientists working to better understand and protect nature. iNaturalist is a joint initiative by the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society.
Before the end of April, interested naturalists are urged to download and learn to use the iNaturalist app to contribute to scientific knowledge of Northeast Tennessee trees, plants and animals.
Melanie Kelley, a volunteer with Johnson City Parks and Recreation, has helped organize this year’s City Nature Challenge.
“JCPR is the main City Nature Challenge organizer for our 10-county area,” Kelley said.
Parks in other locations are also participating. For instance, Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport, Tennessee, is participating, according to Marty Silver, a ranger with WPSP.
According to Kelley, other parks and groups are co-organizers for the event.
Kelley said that taking part in the challenge is simple.
A smartphone or computer is needed to input the data.
“Using either a phone with the iNaturalist app or uploading photos to the www.inaturalist.org website, everyone is invited to go out and record wild species,” Kelley said. “From birds to grasses, trees to snakes.
“Wild is the key,” she added. “Any place it can be found! Backyards, schools, parks and gardens.”
Kelley said the City Nature Challenge is a global effort to get a worldwide snapshot of all life on earth during a four-day period.
“It is the world's largest multi-species BioBlitz,” Kelley said.
Identifications are also crucial, according to Kelley. “This part of the challenge encourages folks to log into the website and review and confirm identifications of what others have uploaded,” she said.
Kelley noted that iNaturalist requires users to be 13 or older but that there is a parental consent method for younger users for both the app and the website.
“Each participating park/group will likely have their own age rules,” she noted.
“Last year was the first year JCPR participated in the CNC,” Kelley said. “If COVID-19 was not an issue, the CNC would be back to its roots as a direct city to city or area to area challenge.”
The rivalries can get intense.
“Last year, our good friends at Zoo Knoxville directly challenged us, so it was Knox vs Washington Counties,” Kelley said. “It was also the first year Knox participated. “
Kelley said that JCPR and Zoo Knoxville knew they would expand their areas after their first successful year taking part in the challenge.
“This allows us to better compete with Nashville's seven-county project and Chattanooga's 16 counties over two states,” Kelley explained.
She hopes the COVID-19 shadow over the event is felt less this year.
“Last year, we had daily group events scheduled and all those, of course, had to be cancelled,’ Kelley said.
“This year, the main CNC is again, less of a competition and more of a collaboration worldwide,“ she said. “However, this year, under a hybrid model, those that wish to have head to head challenges can do so. Oh, and yes, we do so want to take on Knox, which includes the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. We can do this!”
Kelley said that expanding the project area to the upper 10 Northeast Tennessee counties means partnering with local state and city parks.
Some of the other parks on board include Bristol’s Steele Creek Park, Kingsport’s Warrior's Path, Elizabethton’s Sycamore Shoals and Roan Mountain’s Roan Mountain State Park.
Kelley noted that Johnson City Parks are all planning on some type of group-led events to help folks who are new to iNaturalist get their feet wet with the program.
“Each park will have its own guidelines as to how they need to handle such events,” she added.
The upcoming event is both valuable to science and an entertaining way to enjoy nature.
“Overall, as a regular iNaturalist user, it is fun,” Kelley said. “More importantly to me, it is such a great way to introduce folks to the native world.
“People walk by and see a flower or a tree or anything and they probably don't know what it is other than a bird/flower/tree,” she continued. “The app has a really good identification tool where you learn right there what that species is.”
Once identification is made easy, Kelley said that the next big challenge is getting them to the next step of understanding that species role in the larger ecology.
“This is where these group-led observation hikes play a critical role,” she said.
Kelley said that plenty of reports that show up from iNaturalist users are from Unicoi County.
She noted that there are some 4,552 individual observations recorded from Unicoi County.
“These observations represent 1,339 unique species have been recorded by 404 individual iNaturalist users,” Kelley said.
The possibilities of what can be observed and reported are seemingly endless. Everything from birds and insects to salamanders and ferns is fair game as observers scramble to make reports. Grab a phone and start taking snapshots of snakes, squirrels, sassafras trees or anything else that crosses your path. Organizers hope to get plenty of public participation for this year’s City Nature Challenge.
Kelley also quoted Doug Tallamy, a professor in the department of entomology and wildlife ecology at the University of Delaware, where he has authored 80 research articles and has taught numerous classes, including behavioral ecology and humans and nature, for more than 30 years.
Kelley said that Tallamy has been quoted saying, “Knowledge generates interest, and interest generates compassion.” She added that iNaturalist is a great way to generate knowledge.
“Birders can upload a spreadsheet from their eBird reports for the event days and those will count in our totals,” Kelley said. “These are the only observations made during the CNC that do not require photos to count.”
Observations for the challenge must be submitted between April 30 and May 3. All observations are required to be found within the upper 10 northeast Tennessee counties of Washington, Sullivan, Unicoi, Carter, Greene, Johnson, Hancock, Cocke, Hawkins and Hamblen.
To learn more about the event, Unicoi County residents or people living in or near Northeast Tennessee can visit https://bit.ly/CityNatureChallengeNETN.
As mentioned at the start of the column, spring is bringing back many of our favorite wildflowers, insects and, of course, birds. One of the most anticipated returns each year is the ruby-throated hummingbird. As I’ve done in years past, I want to hear from readers when they see their first hummingbird of spring. Email me your observations at ahoodedwarbler@aol.com or post them on my Facebook page. Please include the date and the approximate time of your sighting.