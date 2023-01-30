Foothills Regional Commission holds annual legislative gathering. McDowell part of four-county alliance

On Monday, Jan. 23, Foothills Regional Commission hosted its Sixth Annual Legislative Gathering at the Tryon International Equestrian Center.

More than 140 local leaders, community partners, and state and federal legislators representing the Foothills region gathered to discuss the most pressing issues.

The Foothills Regional Commission is the council of governments for the Isothermal Region which includes Cleveland, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties in western North Carolina. The membership of the commission consists of the local governments within the Isothermal region.

This event provides local government officials from the four-county region an opportunity to join in conversation with legislative representatives from North Carolina’s General Assembly and the United States Congress. The event commenced with a welcoming statement from Foothills Board Chairman Fred Baisden, according to a news release.

Following his introduction, attendees enjoyed brunch and continued discussions amongst themselves. As brunch came to a close, the representatives shared legislative updates regarding their jurisdictions. U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards from North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District kicked off this year’s proceedings by introducing his state staff and providing updates on his new committee assignments.

Edwards was followed by updates from N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore (District 111), N.C. Sen. Ted Alexander (District 44), N.C. Representative Kelly Hastings (District 110), and N.C. Rep. Jake Johnson (District 113). The speakers discussed their priorities for the upcoming legislative session, including funding for broadband initiatives, transportation projects, and community revitalization efforts. After the updates, local leaders discussed the need for U.S. 74 to receive an interstate designation in order to stimulate economic progress in the region.

Additionally, the following individuals made an appearance at the event: Robin Ramsey, regional representative for U.S. Senator Thom Tillis; Tyler Teresa, regional representative for U.S. Senator Ted Budd; Brett Keeter, district director for U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry (N.C. 10); and Roger Kumpf, regional director for McHenry.

This year’s legislative breakfast was the sixth time leaders from around the Foothills region congregated to discuss local member governments' priorities and the ways in which Foothills Regional Commission can facilitate community and economic development, according to the news release.