This Thursday, farmers and producers from across the region can learn about how they can provide food for the people of McDowell County and beyond.

The Foothills Food Hub will host a Farmer’s Meeting this Thursday to discuss the upcoming 2023 season, opportunities for local farmers and next steps. This meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Foothills Food Hub, which is located in a section of the Nebo Crossing building at 263 Barnes Road.

Heather Edwards, project developer of the Food Hub, said this meeting will provide information to local and regional farmers about how they can participate in the Food Hub’s operations. Last year, the Hub paid farmers more than $100,000 for their food and produce. The Hub’s staff bought produce, meat and eggs from local growers and used that to help feed the food insecure in our community and beyond.

“We hope to exceed that number this year,” said Edwards to The McDowell News. “We are inviting farmers from all over the region to participate.”

Edwards said she and her staff will discuss the upcoming programs that are grant funded that require local produce as well as the upcoming Historic Marion Tailgate Market. The Marion Business Association has asked the Foothills Food Hub to take on management of the Tailgate Market. During Thursday’s meeting, farmers and producers can sign up to sell at the weekly market while they are at the meeting. There will be more meetings and sign ups before May, Edwards added.

Interested farmers and producers will need to know the process of working weekly with the Foothills Food Hub staff and the process for dropping off their produce after they’ve confirmed that the Hub can purchase it. “We will also discuss food safety plans and policies,” said Edwards.

Another meeting will take place Thursday, March 23 at the Foothills Food Hub from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. as well.

For more information, farmers and producers can reach out to tim@foothillsfoodhub.org or Rebekah@foothillsfoodhub.org or call 1-828-748-8225. They can also reach out that way if they can’t make the meeting and still want to sell their produce, eggs or meat this year to the Food Hub or at the tailgate market.