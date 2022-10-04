Foothills Food Hub launches Foothills Share food box program

Starting this month, the Foothills Food Hub is launching the Foothills Share Produce and Food Box program.

“Foothills Share allows us to connect the community with local farms and food producers, which has been a primary goal of the Food Hub since its inception” says Heather Edwards, project manager of Foothills Food Hub.

Burke and McDowell counties are partnering together to sell regional farmer food shares to McDowell residents through a program managed in McDowell by the Foothills Food Hub.

In 2022, Foothills Food Hub/McDowell LFAC paid approximately $80,000 to farmers for local food to serve community food needs. Foothills Food Hub, a project of the LFAC, engages regularly with approximately 25 farmers to source local food for food distributions, special community projects and other programs. This established relationship with local farmers and food producers enables the Food Hub to strengthen community ties to local food by incorporating local food within Foothills Share boxes.

Starting this October, Foothills Food Hub will offer a weekly opt-in option to purchase a box of locally-sourced farm goods. This weekly opportunity (with no long term commitment) will be between $25 and $35 per week and will vary based on what the Food Hub has available. The Food Hub is able to offer a limited number of shares, approximately 10 to 20 shares a week. Customers can add regionally raised and processed ground meat for $5, but only if a produce share is purchased.

Located at 263 Barnes Road in Marion, the Foothills Food Hub’s Foothills Shares boxes will be available to pick up weekly. Payment can be made in person, and the Food Hub is working on an online payment system as well. There is no commitment to the share sign-ups. Customers are not signed up automatically for each share, allowing individual households to choose whether or not they want a Foothills Share that week.

The program will start this month and continue until the end of November. The Food Hub plans to launch Foothills Shares again in spring 2023. If you are interested in ordering a Foothills Share box, reach out to Foothills Food Hub via Social Media (Facebook) or online.

The Foothills Food Hub is a project of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Committee (LFAC). The Foothills Food Hub is designed to integrate several food network components. The facilities will include:

Food pantry storage and packing;

Farm fresh produce wash line, cold storage and distribution;

Teaching kitchen for cooking and other classes; and

Commercial kitchen for meal preparation, value added processing and food entrepreneur development.

Visit www.facebook.com/FoothillsFoodHub/ to learn more.