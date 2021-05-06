Foothills Conservancy seeks new director of development

MORGANTON — Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is currently seeking qualified candidates for the full-time staff position of director of development.

The director of development will oversee Foothills Conservancy’s current fundraising programs and will also strategically develop new fundraising opportunities, with the primary goal of growing donations annually in alignment with the conservancy’s strategic plan. A comprehensive list of specific job responsibilities can be found in the position announcement: foothillsconservancy.org/jobs.

The ideal candidate will have a personal commitment to the mission of Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina, a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution, and proven fundraising and major campaign experience.

Capital Development Services, a fundraising consulting firm for nonprofits, has been retained to help guide this search. Applications, nominations, and inquiries should be sent to searchservices@capdev.com no later than June 1. Applicants must provide a cover letter that describes how the candidate’s experience matches the position requirements, a current resume and a list of three references. Any applications or inquiries sent to conservancy staff will not be considered. For more information about the position or to apply, visit capdev.com/nonprofit-executive-positions.php.

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is a nationally accredited regional land trust that inspires conservation in Western North Carolina by permanently protecting land and water for the benefit of people and all living things. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Foothills Conservancy serves eight counties: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell, and Rutherford, in three major river basins: the Broad, Catawba, and Yadkin. Information about Foothills Conservancy, including ways to support its work, can be found online at www.foothillsconservancy.org or by calling 828-437-9930.