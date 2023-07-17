Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina recently welcomed Katherine Ehrlichman as the land trust’s new Marketing and Communications Manager.

In this role, Ehrlichman will manage Foothills Conservancy’s online and print marketing, social media, email communication, media relationships and overall marketing needs.

“Foothills Conservancy’s staff and board are excited to have Katherine joining the team,” said Executive Director Andrew Kota. “She has valuable experience working with brands in the outdoor industry and will continue to grow awareness of Foothills Conservancy and the work we’re doing in Western North Carolina.”

As an Asheville native and graduate of UNC Asheville, Ehrlichman brings over 15 years of experience working in the outdoor industry and is passionate about land and water conservation. Prior to accepting the position with FCNC, she was part of the Marketing and Merchandising team at Kitsbow Apparel.

“I’m happy to be working with an organization whose values align with my own, specifically around preserving our precious resources for generations to come,” said Ehrlichman. “I feel honored to contribute to the success of this organization and proud to support the efforts to protect the beautiful land that we are fortunate enough to call home.”

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is a nationally accredited regional land trust that inspires conservation in Western North Carolina by permanently protecting land and water for the benefit of people and all living things. A 501©(3) nonprofit, Foothills Conservancy has conserved more than 68,000 acres in its eight county service area: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell and Rutherford, in three major river basins: the Broad, Catawba and Yadkin. Information about Foothills Conservancy, including ways to support its work, can be found online at www.foothillsconservancy.org or by calling 828-437-9930.