Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina purchases future Catawba River Greenway property in McDowell County

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina has purchased future Catawba River Greenway property in McDowell County. It will connect the trail to the nearby river park and become part of the pathway from Morganton to Asheville.

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina bought a 12.7-acre property on the Catawba River in McDowell County for the purpose of adding onto Marion’s Catawba River Greenway, which is officially named the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway.

Once constructed, the trail will cross U.S. 70 West and connect the greenway to the McDowell County Catawba River Park. The section of greenway will also serve as part of the Fonta Flora State Trail, a planned 90-mile trail that will connect Morganton to Asheville.

Plans to purchase the tract began in early 2021, when Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail, or F3ST, approached Foothills Conservancy to assist in acquiring the property. The conservancy then received a conservation loan from a private donor to purchase the parcel from landowner Ford Miller. Now that it is in the hands of the conservancy, the land trust plans to sell the property to McDowell County in the near future for the development of approximately half a mile of greenway trail.