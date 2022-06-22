Foothills Community Theatre presents "I’ll Be Back Before Midnight:" When Things Aren’t As They Seem

For those who have any doubt that things aren’t always as they seem, Foothills Community Theatre’s production of "I’ll Be Back Before Midnight" provides fresh evidence of the validity of that old adage.

The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night in the auditorium at McDowell Technical Community College and runs nightly through Saturday.

A matinee will be available on Saturday afternoon at 2:30. The show is rated PG-13 for mildly violent themes (it is a murder mystery, after all).

Tickets are available online at www.fctplays.org/web/tickets/ or may be reserved by calling (828)-659-PLAY (7529). Ticket prices are as follows: Adults $16, Seniors $14, and Students $10. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.

In the style of the famous English filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, the tension in "I'll Be Back Before Midnight" builds from a very low key first act where audience members are sorting through the dynamics of a complicated relationship between main characters Greg Sanderson and his wife Jan, Greg’s sister Laura, and local farmer George Willowby, a rather complex bumpkin with a penchant for whiskey.

The play, billed as a murder mystery, suggests its own plot, as theatre-goers begin to unravel the mystery of why Jan, ably portrayed by charming newcomer Abbie Brooks, is so unnerved when Greg announces that Laura will be joining them at the remote, isolated cabin Greg has rented for the couple just days after Jan is released from the hospital.

Contributing to the intrigue, when affable George, who rented the cabin to Greg, visits and begins to spin tales of ghostly visitors who allegedly haunt the cabin, the seemingly anxious and sensitive Jan begins to come unhinged. Adding only the slightest hint of comedic relief, George’s frequent visits to the cabin are distinguished by his parched condition and his inability to drink coffee, hot cocoa and the toxic water, which leaves little else for him to drink but a “small mug” of whiskey.

Although appearing at times to be a simpleton, George is nothing of the sort, but in true Hitchcockian style, one begins to wonder if George has his own set of secrets and whether the audience will ever become privy to those secrets. George is portrayed by theatre veteran Buzz Campbell, who delivers a delightful performance that Foothills regulars have come to expect from the veteran actor. His affected country accent is consistent and endearing throughout the show.

The distrust or distaste that Jan has for Laura grows by the minute, and there is an almost palpable sense that Jan thinks someone or something is out to get her. Is it the ghost George told her about? Is it Laura, and if so, why would she do such a thing? Or is it all just a figment of Jan’s imagination?

Foothills newcomer, Robin Gardner, turns in a solid performance as the beautiful, if not somewhat sassy, Laura. Gardner deftly portrays the delicate relationship Laura has with her brother Greg, and her facial expressions during conversations with Jan are amusing, at least, and insightful at best. Her shapeliness and dress may provide audiences a subtle clue that something is amiss, but what is it?

A major plot twist at the end of act one provides a turn in the action and sets the stage for a dramatic increase in tension and the pace of action during act two. It also seems to cement the apparent bond between Jan and Greg, or so one is led to believe.

When the lights go out after the breaker in the old cabin seems to be tripped for the umpteenth time, the mystery grows. The lights don’t come back on and flashlights, candles and fear become the order of the day. What is going on and who is behind the incitement?

For theatre-goers hoping to solve the mystery before the final curtain will do well to remember that—things aren’t always as they seem!

Theater veteran and Foothills newcomer Beau Brothers turns in a fantastic performance as Greg Sanderson, a professor and geological wizard. He has a wide acting range, shifting effortlessly between seriousness and quirkiness, such as when he comes out in his 80’s workout gear—striped white tube socks and all, bouncing to the rhythm of the music. His voice is strong and his diction solid, and I suspect this won’t be the last of Brothers that we’ll see on the Foothills stage.

Brothers was a good choice to portray Greg against the backdrop of a shy, and some would say demure newcomer, Brooks. They play well off of each other and Brooks brings her all to Jan’s character. Jan is conservative and somewhat dowdy, but Brooks’ portrayal of Jan makes it clear that Jan may be more complex and nuanced than what we are led to believe. Brooks recently appeared in the "Legend’s: Blessed" musical revue for Foothills, where her stellar voice shined. This is the first of what will hopefully be many acting gigs, however.

Foothills continues to provide audiences a wide range of stage experiences, from musical revues to straight plays, and Midnight’s director, Snapper Greene is a significant reason why audiences come back year after year. Greene was originally scheduled to portray George in the play, but an emergency appendectomy changed all of that. Despite losing several days of rehearsal, followed by a brief, planned absence by Brooks, Greene pulled in Campbell and got things quickly on track. He has turned a lesser-known play by author Peter Colley into an edgy mystery that is sure to please audiences.