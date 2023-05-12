Foothills Community Band will host their 20th anniversary spring concert this Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Greenlee Theatre at MACA, located at 50 S. Main St., Marion.

There is no cost to attend. Refreshments will be available for donation.

Foothills Community Band is a community organization, founded by Janice Wypasek in 2002. The members are celebrating their 20th year performing in McDowell County this spring. Their musicians are volunteers from McDowell and surrounding counties and they operate solely on donations, according to a news release.

This performance will feature conductor Susan Westbrook, Todd Stalter, Barbara Buehlman, Paul Lavender, Ed Huckeby, Andrew Balent, William Harbinson, James Swearingen, Paul Murtha, Audra Edwards, Todd Poole, Ethan Jones, Teresa Eisenbraun, Bryan Harris, Toni Jones, Gail Ellis, Gina Newton, Deborah Kennedy, Christian Richter, Joshua Davis, Brooklyn Smith, Jody Price, Jack Ellis, Laura Swann, Barbara Davis, Braxton Price, Sarah Cornejo, Jaden Howell, Maggie Rink, John Sinderman and Dawson Jenkins.

They partnered with McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) in 2022 and “look forward to doing our part in continuing the growth and well-being of our community through the arts.” They welcome all ages and skill levels.

Susan Westbrook is the current conductor of Foothills Community Band. She studied music education at Appalachian State University and conducting and rehearsal techniques under Dr. Evan Feldman of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. For the past 28 years, she has played with various college and community ensembles, including ASU’s concert and symphonic bands, Gardner Webb University’s symphonic band and orchestra, the Symphony of Rutherford County, Foothills Community Band and others.

“I'm truly thankful for community groups like this one that provide an outlet for hobbyist musicians to continue playing their instruments,” said Westbrook. “So many people put down their instruments after high school and never get back to it, but music can reduce anxiety and depression and it helps improve cognitive function, something we need more than ever as we get older. Not to mention the friendships and community we forge as we gather to practice every week. I want us to be an example to younger musicians that learning music, and the camaraderie you share with your musical community, is something you can benefit from for the rest of your life. The Foothills Community Band is grateful to MACA for providing support and a place to play. We have a lot of fun and look forward to sharing our passion with the community.”

If you would like to become involved in Foothills Community Band reach out at foothillscommunityband@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook.