The tools we use to take care of our health have changed in the past three years, especially for people who are older or have limited mobility. Doctor visits, weekly meet-ups, and so many other ways of connecting have all gone online.

Healthy Aging NC, an initiative of the NC Center for Health and Wellness at UNC Asheville, took note, pivoting to offer more free remote and virtual statewide programming.

It was a slow build, according to Healthy Aging NC Walk with Ease Senior Project Manager Nadia Mazza, but the program now features a very strong list of impressive programs that are all available virtually or remotely for community members.

“These opportunities have become more accessible, available, and streamlined in terms of how and how often we offer them,” she says. “There’s something for anyone looking to improve their health or well-being, particularly older adults.”

While Healthy Aging NC does provide in-person programming itself, it partners with community-based organizations to deliver these government and grant-funded programs. Anyone in the state of North Carolina can benefit from them.

Healthy Aging NC serves as a statewide resource center that connects people to programs and helps partners increase their capacity to offer them.

“These are evidence-based programs, so they have been proven to support people in becoming physically active, reducing their fall risk, and/or otherwise improving their health,” Mazza says.

Below are the Healthy Aging NC programs available remotely or virtually.

• With the Social Bridging Project, trained callers make one-on-one wellness check-in phone calls with community members to link them with the resources they need to live well and to talk, listen, and connect with them.

• Health Coaching is for people 18+ who want to enhance their well-being through lasting changes. Each participant is paired with a health coach who helps them set and achieve self-identified health goals.

• Self-Directed Walk with Ease is a six-week program developed by the Arthritis Foundation. Participants receive a guidebook that helps them safely become physically active and build a walking routine. This is ideal for people who are new to physical activity, haven’t been physically active in some time, and/or experience pain while being physically active. Self-Directed Walk with Ease is also available in Spanish.

• Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention was developed by Dr. Paul Lam at the Tai Chi for Health Institute. The program utilizes Tai Chi’s Sun style for its ease and ability to improve mobility, strength and balance, and reduce joint pain and stress.

• Developed by Self Management Resource Center, Living Healthy with Chronic Disease is a six-week education program where participants meet for two-and-a-half hours each week to discuss self-management skills and techniques with a group of 8-15 peers and trained facilitators.

• A Matter of Balance is an eight-session falls prevention program for people 60+, or with a disability at any age, who may be at risk of or have a fear of falling and also want to increase activity levels.

Mazza emphasizes that these programs don’t replace in-person programming, but rather allow Healthy Aging NC to reach a wider audience through virtual and remote offerings.

“With Walk with Ease, for example, we saw that these online programs were reaching more of a diverse group. People in the virtual, self-directed Walk with Ease [workshop], compared with the group, in-person version, were more likely to be younger and have more years of education,” she said. “They represented more Black and multiracial participants, and they were participating from more locations, in terms of sheer number of counties.”

People can sign up to be a part of this growing wellness experience here: healthyagingnc.com. Or call 828-255-7712.

It is a simple referral process to join. You or the person referred will be notified when the program becomes available either virtually, remotely, or in-person in their area.

You can also get information at www.facebook.com/HealthyAgingNC.

For other local services for the aging, contact the McDowell County Senior Center at 659-0821.