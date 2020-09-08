Flying High: American flags replace Confederate flags on I-40

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drivers on Interstate 40 might have noticed a change of the flags flying high above the highway.

Flagpoles on either end of Burke County on I-40 now are flying American flags and Christian flags above the interstate, replacing Confederate flags that had flown on the poles for about two years each.

It’s unclear if the switch is permanent or temporary. When reporters contacted Elgie McGalliard and Smitty Smith, who are members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, they declined to comment on the change.

The change is a bit perplexing. It came just about two months after the group raised a new 20-by-30-foot Confederate flag over I-40 in Hildebran to replace a smaller version of the flag, according to an article by our news partner WSOC-TV.

Wendell Hildebrand, the mayor of Hildebran, was pleased with the change, but also wasn’t sure what prompted it.

“I’m glad they did,” Hildebrand said. “I think it includes everybody.”

Hildebrand said he’s received calls about the Confederate flag from its supporters and opponents.