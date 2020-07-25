Florida woman killed, man injured in a motorcycle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway
The accident occurred along this section of the Blue Ridge Parkway near mile post 325.

A motorcycle passenger from Florida was killed Friday and the operator was injured in a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway in McDowell County, authorities said Saturday morning.

On Friday, at approximately 2:16 p.m., Blue Ridge Parkway rangers and local fire and rescue responded to a motorcycle crash near mile post 325 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. That section of the Parkway is near Hefner Gap.

The National Park Service identified the deceased as Loretta Stevenson, 66, of Glen St. Mary, Florida. The operator of the crashed motorcycle was a Edward Stevenson, 65, also of Glen St. Mary, Florida. Mr. Stevenson was transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville for evaluation.

 The Parkway was closed for approximately two hours. The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

