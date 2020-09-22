Flora Thomas Burleson turns 100

She was married to the late Sam Burleson, owner of Sam's Tire Service. Flora has three children, Mona Burleson Patton and Johnny Burleson of Burnsville and Linda Burleson Bartlett of Marion. She has three grandchildren, Brian Patton and Tammy Burleson Hensley of Burnsville and Amy Bartlett Dowdle of Marion. She also has three great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Flora celebrated her birthday at her home with her immediate family. Her family says her secret for a long and happy life is her positive attitude and gentle spirit. Flora is a blessing to all who know and love her. She would like to thank everyone for her many cards and gifts.