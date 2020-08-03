Flood advisory in effect in McDowell until 3 p.m.; multiple wrecks reported

A flood advisory for McDowell County and nearby counties in western North Carolina is in effect until 3 p.m.
Emergency workers in McDowell have been busy reporting to multiple car accidents around the county, including several on I-40. At one point, the Marion Bypass was shut down. That scene has been cleared.
A t 12:55 p.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated pockets of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms lingering within the advisory area.
Localized rainfall totals since this morning have been around 2 inches and up to an additional inch of rain is possible.
Increasing amounts of runoff will continue all afternoon across the upper Catawba basin. Due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that may experience flooding include Marion, Lake James, Lake James State Park, B.R. Parkway-Little Switzerland to Linville, Table Rock, Linville Falls, B.R. Parkway-Craggy To Little Switzerland, B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls to Grandfather, Nebo, Woodlawn, North Cove, Ashford, Pleasant Gardens, Little Switzerland, Glenwood, Fero, Sugar Hill and Jonas Ridge.
