Flick Video in Marion going out of business

After more than 25 years of doing business, the show is almost over at Marion’s Flick Video store.
Located at 1340 N. Main St., Flick Video is no longer renting out movies on DVD or Blu-ray. Rather, the video rental store is selling off its movie collection at cheap prices.
An employee referred all questions to Luther and Luke Stamey of Spruce Pine, the owners of the business. She did say Marion’s Flick Video should be totally closed by mid-July.
On a recent Monday, a few customers came in to check out what was left at the store. Numerous shelves were empty but there were still a good number of movies available for the going out of business sale.
Jamey Smith of Marion was one of those.
“I think it’s a sign of the times,” he said as he perused the remaining ones. “Everybody’s streaming now. It’s going the way of the drive-in movie theaters. Everything’s going to the internet.”
The McDowell News has attempted several times to contact Luther Stamey and Luke Stamey for comment. Based in Spruce Pine, the Stameys also own and operate a convenience store and a grocery store there. They used to own and operate a Flick Video in Newland, but due to streaming services, that store was transformed into a convenience store, according to online services.
Another Flick Video of theirs used to be located in Old Fort.
Internet services such as Netflix and HBO Max have become increasingly popular in recent years. All of these new ways of watching movies at home have greatly reduced the demand for video rental shops and many have gone out of business as a result. Nationwide chains like Blockbuster are almost totally gone.
An online search of news stories found similar situations in other parts of the country, with the few remaining mom-and-pop stores closing their doors.
In late May, TV station KING-5 reported that Seattle’s last family-owned video store would close after 30 years. That same month, WKRN reported that one of the oldest video stores in Tennessee, Silver Screen Video in Maury County, would close.
The owner said the final blow came during the pandemic when studios began releasing major videos directly to streaming services.