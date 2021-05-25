Five more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported five additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The health department also announced that daily briefings will now transition to once a week as McDowell, the state and the nation return to a more normal way of life.

The latest report means McDowell has recorded 5,145 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The actual total of cases is most certainly higher because some who got ill were not tested for the virus.

As of Tuesday’s report, there had 45,379 tests conducted, 40,213 negative results and 21 tests are pending results. Also at the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 25 individuals in quarantine, 5,043 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 5.92%, according to a news release.

Beginning next week, press releases will be sent once weekly, each Friday. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard will continue to be updated each day (Monday-Friday) and can be found by going to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.