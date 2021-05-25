Five more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported five additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The health department also announced that daily briefings will now transition to once a week as McDowell, the state and the nation return to a more normal way of life.
The latest report means McDowell has recorded 5,145 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
The actual total of cases is most certainly higher because some who got ill were not tested for the virus.
As of Tuesday’s report, there had 45,379 tests conducted, 40,213 negative results and 21 tests are pending results. Also at the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 25 individuals in quarantine, 5,043 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 5.92%, according to a news release.
Beginning next week, press releases will be sent once weekly, each Friday. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard will continue to be updated each day (Monday-Friday) and can be found by going to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
Appointments are available for the upcoming Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Wednesday, May 26, at the McDowell County Health Department. This clinic will be by appointment only. First-dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. Due to decreasing demand, mass vaccination clinics will no longer be held at Grace Community Church.
Local, state and national health officials continue to say the best way to protect yourself and especially others is to get a vaccine, which has proven to be safe and effective.
Misinformation continues to be spread though social media and word of mouth about the vaccines, but reputable medical professionals and scientists stand by their efficacy.
Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 15,608
Second doses: 14,439
Total doses administered: 30,047.