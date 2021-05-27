Five more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Thursday, the McDowell County Health Department reported five additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,153 positive cases. There have been 45,475 tests conducted, 40,305 negative results and 17 tests are pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 24 individuals in quarantine, 5,052 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 4.8%, according to a news release.

Beginning next week (Monday, May 31 through Friday, June 4), press releases will transition to once weekly, on Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard will continue to be updated each day (Monday-Friday) and can be found at http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html

Residents in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.