Five more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Thursday, the McDowell County Health Department reported five additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,153 positive cases. There have been 45,475 tests conducted, 40,305 negative results and 17 tests are pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 24 individuals in quarantine, 5,052 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 4.8%, according to a news release.
Beginning next week (Monday, May 31 through Friday, June 4), press releases will transition to once weekly, on Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard will continue to be updated each day (Monday-Friday) and can be found at http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Residents in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
McDowell County Health Department will host a vaccine clinic for youth 12 and older today, May 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. The clinic will be drive through at the McDowell County Health Department, located at 408 Spaulding Road in Marion. Kids coming through will be finished within 30 minutes after they arrive. Patients 12-15 years old need a parent or guardian present to give consent. Information about their second dose appointment will be given at the clinic. Appointments guarantee a vaccine, but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment for the youth clinic, please call 828-803-4552, or sign up online at www.myspot.nc.gov. Search 28752 zip code and find the McDowell County Youth Clinic.
Appointments are available for the upcoming Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Wednesday, June 2 at the McDowell County Health Department. This clinic will be by appointment only. First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound residents can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 17,315
Second doses: 15,766
Total doses administered: 33,081