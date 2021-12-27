Five McDowell students sign on for pre-apprenticeship program in early childhood education

“Under staff guidance, the students will become familiar with early childhood classroom expectations, routines and working with young children,” said Head Start Director Karey Dulaney. “Head Start provides the opportunity for students to decide firsthand if early childhood education is a career path they would be interested in for the future.”

Since 2017, more than 12 early childcare students at the high school were hired by Head Start after participating in the job shadowing and intern programs available.

“Once the pre-apprenticeship option became available, it was a no-brainer to have our students participate,” said Finley. “This is another excellent example of the great partnerships we have in McDowell County and what outcomes can be made by everyone working together.”

A signing ceremony was held on Nov. 17 for these students and included guests, ApprenticeshipNC Consultant Charlie Milling and NCDPI Family and Consumer Sciences Consultant Valerie Williams. These students were also honored at the December McDowell County Board of Education meeting, where Finley added that McDowell and Buncombe were the only counties in the state to have this pre-apprenticeship program for early childhood education so far.