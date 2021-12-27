 Skip to main content
Five McDowell students sign on for pre-apprenticeship program in early childhood education
Early Childhood Educators
Building a future

Five McDowell students sign on for pre-apprenticeship program in early childhood education

122621-mmn-nws-apprentice-p1.jpg

Five early childhood education students at McDowell High School were selected to participate in a yearlong pre-apprenticeship program with Head Start. A signing ceremony was held on Nov. 17. Pictured are the recipients: (Sitting, from left): Kassidy Rose, Brianna Jones, Karlee Effler, Larissa Childers and McKenzie Wisor. (Standing, from left) CTE Director Mary Finley, Head Start Director Karey Dulaney and Early Childhood Educator Staci Shaw.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Five McDowell students were selected for pre-apprenticeships in early education as they work toward building their future. The students selected are Kassidy Rose, Brianna Jones, Larissa Childers, McKenzie Wisor and Karlee Effler.

The program is a partnership between McDowell County Head Start and McDowell High School’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) department. The students chosen for the yearlong pre-apprenticeship have completed Child Development and are enrolled in Early Childhood classes. These students are interested in continuing their education and a career in Early Childhood. The program will last one year and if hired by Head Start, they would have the opportunity to participate in the apprenticeship program.

“With the formal pre-apprenticeship agreement, students participating in the program will have the opportunity for free college tuition, on-the-job experience and a steppingstone to a career,” said CTE Director Mary Finley. “Our students will continue to develop their skills, earn credentials and help grow an even better workforce.”

Students will participate in daily activities, lessons and routines while in the classroom and see these modeled by Head Start staff. Students can work one-on-one or in large groups with the children while receiving feedback and assistance from staff.

“Under staff guidance, the students will become familiar with early childhood classroom expectations, routines and working with young children,” said Head Start Director Karey Dulaney. “Head Start provides the opportunity for students to decide firsthand if early childhood education is a career path they would be interested in for the future.”

Since 2017, more than 12 early childcare students at the high school were hired by Head Start after participating in the job shadowing and intern programs available.

“Once the pre-apprenticeship option became available, it was a no-brainer to have our students participate,” said Finley. “This is another excellent example of the great partnerships we have in McDowell County and what outcomes can be made by everyone working together.”

A signing ceremony was held on Nov. 17 for these students and included guests, ApprenticeshipNC Consultant Charlie Milling and NCDPI Family and Consumer Sciences Consultant Valerie Williams. These students were also honored at the December McDowell County Board of Education meeting, where Finley added that McDowell and Buncombe were the only counties in the state to have this pre-apprenticeship program for early childhood education so far.

