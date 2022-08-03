Five injured in Tuesday wreck on U.S. 221 North of Marion

An adult and four children were transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville after they were injured in a Tuesday wreck on U.S. 221 North in McDowell County.

The wreck happened at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday at the 15000 Block of U.S. 221 North near Faith Missionary Church. Emergency personnel were called to the scene after a single vehicle flipped multiple times. Paramedics transported one adult and four children by ground ambulance to Mission Hospital Trauma Center in Asheville. Two patients were classified as serious with three others in stable condition, according to Emergency Services Director William Kehler.