 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured editor's pick

Five injured in Tuesday wreck on U.S. 221 North of Marion

  • Updated
  • 0
stock news.jpg

An adult and four children were transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville after they were injured in a Tuesday wreck on U.S. 221 North in McDowell County.

The wreck happened at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday at the 15000 Block of U.S. 221 North near Faith Missionary Church. Emergency personnel were called to the scene after a single vehicle flipped multiple times. Paramedics transported one adult and four children by ground ambulance to Mission Hospital Trauma Center in Asheville. Two patients were classified as serious with three others in stable condition, according to Emergency Services Director William Kehler.

Agencies that responded to the incident include Ashford/North Cove Fire Department, McDowell EMS, McDowell Rescue and the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Additional information about this wreck was not available as of Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Police footage shows moments cops capture bikers who terrorized UK community

Recommended for you