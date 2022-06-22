First phase of Old Fort Gateway Trails opens this Sunday

The first phase of the Old Fort Trails Project - the Old Fort Gateway Trails - opens on the Pisgah National Forest on Sunday. June 26.

The six miles of new multi-use trails are part of a 42-mile trail expansion planned in the Old Fort area. The new trails are the product of the collaboration between Camp Grier’s G5 Trail Collective, Eagle Market Streets Development Corp. - CDC, People on the Move Old Fort and the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District, known as the Catawba Vale Collaborative.

The new trails will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and day of festivities in Old Fort at the Old Fort Gateway Trailhead on Curtis Creek Road. The Catawba Vale Collaborative and partners will host an inclusive, family-friendly event for the community to partake in a day of celebration and outdoor recreation. This free and public event will mark the culmination of two years of partnership, volunteerism, and community building and will also serve to highlight the kinds of activations, community gatherings, and increased foot traffic this project hopes to bring to the area, according to a news release.

“Cutting the ribbon on these first six miles of trail represents years of community engagement, collaboration, and volunteerism,” said Lisa Jennings, recreation manager for the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District. “Along with the new trailhead and 100-car parking area, this accessible trail system will provide a gateway for all people to experience the Pisgah National Forest.”

The vision of the Old Fort Trails Project is to improve the health and wellness of local residents, to grow the local economy through outdoor recreation, and to build community through shared spaces on public lands. These first six miles of trails will be the most accessible trails of the system and are designed to be enjoyed by users of all abilities, according to the news release.

“Outdoor recreation is a catalyst that can improve public health, increase economic vibrancy in our communities, and connect us to one another and the natural world,” said Jason McDougald, executive director of Camp Grier. “Our public lands are the best investment we can make in our communities and the livelihood of future generations.”

Lavita Logan, project coordinator for People on the Move Old Fort said. “I’m incredibly excited about having these trails so close to town to promote the outdoors to a diverse community. As outreach coordinator, I work to get more people of color comfortable being outside and on the trails.”

Trail construction was funded by a $490,000 grant Camp Grier’s G5 Trail Collective Program received from Dogwood Health Trust, with additional support for commercial real estate development awarded to Eagle Market Streets Development Corporation. In addition to the trail construction, the Catawba Vale Collaborative is working to support all aspects of a resilient community.

“This moment is important for the town of Old Fort because it will help ensure a diverse economy, including manufacturing, housing, and tourism-related small business development,” said Stephanie Swepson Twitty, CEO of Eagle Market Streets Development Corp. “The development of trails will increase the opportunity for a healthy thriving community that is equitable and inclusive.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony and opening day of festivities will be held at Old Fort Gateway Trailhead, 1500 State Road 1227 (Curtis Creek Road), Old Fort.

Parking opens at 12:30 p.m. for events starting at 1 p.m. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. with the trails officially opening at 2 p.m. for hiking, biking, running, and horseback riding. After enjoying the new trails, join the Collaborative for cold drinks at Hillman Beer in downtown Old Fort starting at 4 p.m., according to the news release.