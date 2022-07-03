 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fireworks! McKinneys celebrate 60th anniversary on July 4

3 anniversary copy.jpg

David and Diane McKinney

 SUBMITTED

David and Diane McKinney, who live in the P.G. community, will not only celebrate America’s birthday on July 4, they will note a special day for their own union. They will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. Congratulations to David and Diane.

Tags

