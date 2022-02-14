Fires burn two structures in Marion

Firefighters were busy Saturday and Sunday responding to two separate blazes that destroyed two structures in Marion.

At 2:26 p.m. Saturday, the Marion Police Department got a call about a fire on Virginia Road. The firefighters found a fully involved structure fire inside an outbuilding. Assistant Fire Chief Corey Presnell said he and the other firefighters were told that some people were living inside that outbuilding. However, no one was inside it at the time of the fire.

The outbuilding burned down completely along with a pickup truck and two lawnmowers. The fire also burned a small area of the woods and caused significant damage to the exterior of nearby doublewide mobile home.

No injuries were reported. The Marion Fire Department was assisted by Hankins-North Fork Volunteer Fire Department, the Nebo Volunteer Fire Department and the Sugar Hill-Montford Cove Fire Department, according to Presnell.

On Sunday morning, the Marion firefighters responded to a similar incident.