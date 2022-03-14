Firefighters were busy battling blazes in McDowell

Firefighters in McDowell County were busy battling blazes this past weekend.

On Saturday, the Sugar Hill/Montford Cove Fire Department, along with other local departments, responded to a structure fire at 11:39 a.m.

Firefighters began an aggressive attack on the structure to prevent it from spreading into the nearby woods or other properties during the strong winds. The crews set up a turbo draft in a nearby creek and used a water haul operation with tankers for water supply.

The fire was quickly brought under control, but caused considerable damage to the house. No firefighters or local residents were reported as injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to a Facebook post.

The Sugar Hill/Montford Cove Fire Department received assistance from Marion, Old Fort, Glenwood and Pleasant Gardens fire departments as well McDowell County 911/Emergency Management, McDowell County Rescue Squad, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell County EMS and the McDowell County Fire Marshal’s Office.