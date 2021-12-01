Fire officials: Nearly 50 acres burned in Pogue Mountain fire near Marion

Numerous fire officials and emergency personnel are responding to the forest fire on Pogue Mountain near Marion Tuesday afternoon. Crews worked through the evening to control the flames, and are continuing work Wednesday to extinguish the blaze.

North Carolina Forest Service officials estimate that as of Wednesday morning approximately 50 acres have burned. Crews worked through Tuesday evening to construct lines of containment around the fire. According to officials on scene, no structures are threatened at this time. Work will continue Wednesday with more than 30 fire personnel on scene constructing additional containment lines. Terrain in this area is extremely rugged with many areas only accessible by foot. No one was injured in the fire. There is still no information about how the fire started, according to a news release.

A statewide burn ban was issued on Monday due to dangerous fire conditions across the state. A local burn ban remains in effect for McDowell County further restricting any open burning within 100 feet of an occupied house or apartment.

“With the current conditions, a burn ban is necessary to reduce the risk of outside fires spreading quickly,” said McDowell County Fire Marshal Andrew Pressley. “Our top priority is always to protect lives, property and forestland across the county.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}