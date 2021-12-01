Fire officials: Nearly 50 acres burned in Pogue Mountain fire near Marion

Numerous fire officials and emergency personnel are responding to the forest fire on Pogue Mountain near Marion Tuesday afternoon. Crews worked through the evening to control the flames, and are continuing work Wednesday to extinguish the blaze.
North Carolina Forest Service officials estimate that as of Wednesday morning approximately 50 acres have burned. Crews worked through Tuesday evening to construct lines of containment around the fire. According to officials on scene, no structures are threatened at this time. Work will continue Wednesday with more than 30 fire personnel on scene constructing additional containment lines. Terrain in this area is extremely rugged with many areas only accessible by foot. No one was injured in the fire. There is still no information about how the fire started, according to a news release.
A statewide burn ban was issued on Monday due to dangerous fire conditions across the state. A local burn ban remains in effect for McDowell County further restricting any open burning within 100 feet of an occupied house or apartment.
“With the current conditions, a burn ban is necessary to reduce the risk of outside fires spreading quickly,” said McDowell County Fire Marshal Andrew Pressley. “Our top priority is always to protect lives, property and forestland across the county.”
All active burning permits have been canceled. This burn ban is expected to remain in place until dry conditions no longer pose a serious fire threat in McDowell County.
In addition, a burn ban has been put in place for the city of Marion following the statewide burn ban that was issued on Monday by the U.S. Forest Service.
The burning of leaves, branches or vegetation within Marion city limits is always prohibited, but this burn ban will prohibit the use of warming and cooking fires in barrels, small fire pits and chimneys, which is allowed during normal conditions.
Gas grills and gas fire pits can continue to be used by residents. Residents who think they see evidence of a wildfire taking place should call 911.
Also on Tuesday, there were multiple dispatches for smoke reports, but these were all a result of the Pogue Mountain Fire, said Deputy EMS Director Adrienne Jones.
There was an additional dispatch at 2:49 p.m. on Tuesday for an outside fire in the area of Rolling Meadow Drive and Boyd Road. This was an outside fire that got out of control and burned an outbuilding and a mobile home. No one was injured. Nebo Fire Department was the lead agency on scene. Agencies on scene were Nebo Fire Department, Dysartsville Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, West End Fire Department, Long Town Fire Department, North Carolina Forest Service, McDowell Rescue and McDowell Emergency Services, according to Jones.