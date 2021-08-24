Fire does an estimated $50,000 in damage to a Marion duplex

Monday morning, the Marion Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 244B Spring St.
The call came in at 9:06 am. The fire was a duplex-style home and upon arrival, firefighters found a working fire in the kitchen. The blaze was contained to the kitchen on one side of the duplex but there was smoke damage to the rest of the residence. The fire was started by an unattended pot on the kitchen stove, according to Marion Fire Chief Ray McDaniel.
No one was hurt in the incident. The damage to the home is estimated at approximately $50,000. Emergency personnel were on scene a little more than an hour. Glenwood, Nebo, Sugar Hill-Montford Cove and Hankins-North Fork fire departments and McDowell Rescue and McDowell EMS all assisted the Marion Fire Department, according to McDaniel.