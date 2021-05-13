Fire burns home on Veterans Drive in Marion. Dog perishes in blaze.

A house on Veterans Drive in Marion is heavily damaged from a fire Wednesday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., firefighters received a call about a fire in a brick house at 581 Veterans Drive above Mount Calvary Free Will Baptist Church. Firefighters from Marion, Sugar Hill/Montford Cove, Glenwood, Pleasant Gardens and Nebo departments responded to the blaze. Personnel from McDowell EMS and the Rescue Squad were there as well, according to Marion Fire Chief Ray McDaniel.

No one was home at the time, but emergency officials were able to make contact with the homeowner who said there was a pit bull dog inside the residence. Emergency radio traffic indicated there was a propane tank nearby. At 9:47 p.m., law enforcement blocked off both sides of Veterans Drive, according to emergency radio traffic.

The firefighters were on the scene for around two and a half hours Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, the fire was over and the house was considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

McDaniel said the resident of the house, Michelle Tate, was not home at the time and no persons were hurt in the fire. However, the dog didn’t make it out alive.

The furniture and contents in the house were destroyed.