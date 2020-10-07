Finding Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt winners announced

Three lucky individuals have been named winners of the 2020 Finding Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt hosted by the McDowell County Tourism Development Authority, McDowell Chamber of Commerce, Marion Business Association and City of Marion.

More than 60 people entered the scavenger hunt that had individuals exploring Marion, Old Fort and greater McDowell County. Visitors from Hendersonville, Greenville, Spartanburg, Asheville, South Charlotte and other areas of North and South Carolina took part in this year’s contest.

Lisa Johnson, of Marion, was named the contest’s first-place winner. For her win, Johnson will receive the Mountain Music Prize Package featuring a weekend camping pass to Camp Grier, a ukulele from Killough’s Music, a gift card to Hillman Beer, a gift card to Arrowhead Art Gallery & Studios, gift tokens to Pelican’s Snoballs and a Blue Ridge Traveler Swag Bag filled with goodies.

Erin May, of Greenville, South Carolina, was named the second-place winner. She will receive a Self-Care Prize Package that includes a weekend stay at Hidden Creek Resort, a Self-Care Swag Bag courtesy of Meraki Skin Studio and Marion Family Dental, a gift certificate to McDowell Local, a gift certificate to Mica Town Brewing and a gift certificate to Artesana Ice Cream.