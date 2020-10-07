 Skip to main content
Finding Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt winners announced
Finding Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt winners announced

100820-mmn-nws-bigfoot-p1.jpg

Yes, Bigfoot likes nice things. Shucks Pearls of Marion was just one of the many businesses taking part in McDowell's Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt. Now, three lucky winners have been named. The contest may be over, but the hunt for Bigfoot continues.

Three lucky individuals have been named winners of the 2020 Finding Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt hosted by the McDowell County Tourism Development Authority, McDowell Chamber of Commerce, Marion Business Association and City of Marion.

More than 60 people entered the scavenger hunt that had individuals exploring Marion, Old Fort and greater McDowell County. Visitors from Hendersonville, Greenville, Spartanburg, Asheville, South Charlotte and other areas of North and South Carolina took part in this year’s contest.

Lisa Johnson, of Marion, was named the contest’s first-place winner. For her win, Johnson will receive the Mountain Music Prize Package featuring a weekend camping pass to Camp Grier, a ukulele from Killough’s Music, a gift card to Hillman Beer, a gift card to Arrowhead Art Gallery & Studios, gift tokens to Pelican’s Snoballs and a Blue Ridge Traveler Swag Bag filled with goodies.

Erin May, of Greenville, South Carolina, was named the second-place winner. She will receive a Self-Care Prize Package that includes a weekend stay at Hidden Creek Resort, a Self-Care Swag Bag courtesy of Meraki Skin Studio and Marion Family Dental, a gift certificate to McDowell Local, a gift certificate to Mica Town Brewing and a gift certificate to Artesana Ice Cream.

Sharon Braswell, of Marion, was named the third-place winner. She will receive a Discover Marion Prize Package featuring gift cards to Amazingly Reel, McDowell Local, Mica Town Brewing and Pelican’s Snoballs.

For additional information about this year’s Finding Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt or the latest updates on the WNC Bigfoot festival, visit WNCBigfootfest.com.

