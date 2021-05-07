Find your fresh produce at the Marion Tailgate Market

The 2021 Historic Marion Tailgate Market is now open 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday. Take advantage of fresh produce from the garden.

There are fresh breads, eggs, lettuce, onions, herb breads, jams, jellies and sauces. Try a home-made fried pie. Come out and support your local farmer.

No cash is not a reason to miss the Market. Marion Tailgate Market accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

Marion Tailgate Market observes the three W’s = Wear a mask, wash your hands and wait 6 feet apart.

The Market is located at the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets.

For more Market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook Marion Tailgate Market. Check out the brand-new Marion Tailgate Market Website.

Be sure to pick up spring carrots and try easy oven roasted carrots. We love oven roasted veggies and sometimes have them as an appetizer because they are so tasty right out of the oven. See you at the market.

Easy Oven Roasted Carrots