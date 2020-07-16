Find that tree: Unique scavenger hunt is underway now

Would you like to explore McDowell County and see some really amazing trees? Do you love the outdoors and enjoy a challenge?
McDowell County Extension Director Molly Sandfoss invites everyone to take part in a tree scavenger hunt under way now through the end of August.
This challenge is perfect for youth and families.
North Carolina Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center with the City of Marion Tree Board has located 15 trees in our area that is unique in some way. Follow the directions on the Scavenger Hunt for Trees to find each one. Everyone who completes the quest will have their name entered in a contest to win a prize. You must find at least 10 trees to enter. You can deliver your entries to the County Administration Building, 60 East Court Street, Marion in person or by mail or Molly_Sandfoss@ncsu.edu.
A downloadable instruction sheet and entry form can be found at the extention website: https://mcdowell.ces.ncsu.edu/
Here is how it works:
» Follow the clues on the sheet provided to find each tree. There will be a numbered sign on each tree. Write down the number and add the tree name to your entry form.
» Please leave the sign with numbers in place for the next scavenger hunter. If you feel a tree has a sign missing, please let Molly (Molly_Sandfoss@ncsu.edu) know. There will never be any need to dig!
» All the trees are in areas where the public has access during daylight hours.
» Keep to established paths as best you can.
» Please no night time hunting. Keep to daylight hours.
» Allow yourself plenty of time for each leg of tree hunt and be prepared for any type of weather.
» Keep location of the tree a secret. You worked hard to find it. Let others find it on their own.
» Respect our beautiful McDowell County. Don’t destroy property, litter, or start fires.
» There is no cost to enter. Only fun to be had!
The McDowell County Public Library has also some great books that are tree-themed. Here are some titles that they recommend in our library system:
» Celebritrees (Historic & Famous Trees of the World)- Margi Preus
» We are Going on a Leaf Hunt- Steve Metzger
» Leaf Man- Lois Ehlert
» Red Leaf, Yellow leaf- Lois Ehlert
» Tell Me Tree; All About Trees for Kids- Gail Gibbons
» Old Elm Speaks: Tree Poems-Kristine O’Connell George
» Trees- Rena Kirkpatrick
» Crinkleroot’s Guide to Knowing the Tree- Jim Arnosky
» The Wish Tree- Kyo Maclear
» Christmas Tree Farm- Ann Purmell
» The Curvy Tree- Chris Colfer
» The Little Fir Tree- Margaret Brown
» Eeyore and the Balloon Tree- Ronald Kidd
» Green- Laura Seeger
There are other books youth can find on the Libby app or e-Inc Digital Library.
The tree hunt lasts from now until to Aug. 31. The Scavenger Hunt for Trees is sponsored by North Carolina Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center, McDowell 4-H, City of Marion Tree Board, and the McDowell County Public Library. COVID-19 doesn’t have to keep you inside when there is a world to discover. Get out and discover the wonderful world of trees!
Here’s an example from the instruction you can download
Your Journey Starts Here…
» Red Maple with history galore — Acer rubrum
» Have you ever been to the Mountain Gateway Museum? You can find it in Old Fort on 24 Water Street.
» Park in the available parking lot
» The huge maple tree is close to the road and located on the museum grounds where the MGM Farmers’ Market is hosted Thursdays from 3- 7 p.m.
» Unfortunately, the Mountain Gateway Museum is closed right now because of COVID-19, but feel free to return when it opens.
