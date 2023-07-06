The filing period for the Marion and Old Fort elections starts Friday.

This year, voters in both of McDowell’s municipalities will go the polls to choose their leaders.

The candidate filing period for the 2023 Marion and Old Fort elections will start at noon Friday. It will continue through Friday, July 21, at noon, according to the McDowell County Board of Elections.

In Marion, the City Council seats now held by Billy Martin and Don Ramsey will be up for reelection. In Old Fort, the Board of Aldermen seats now held by Erin Adams, Jamie Grindstaff and Aretha Hancock will be up for grabs, said Deputy Elections Director Jane Dale Propst.

Persons interested in filing must be a registered voter residing in the municipality. Filing can be completed at the McDowell County Board of Elections office at 2458 N.C. 226 South in Marion. The required filing fee is $5 for the council and aldermen seats.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

This year also marks the return of voter ID in North Carolina’s elections.

On April 28, the North Carolina Supreme Court reversed an injunction against implementation of photo ID legislation. As a result, photo ID laws enacted in 2018 and 2019 will be implemented moving forward, starting with the municipal elections in September, October and November. A separate federal case challenging the same laws is pending, but no injunction against the laws exists in that case, according to the state Board of Elections’ website.

What this means is when voters go to the polls this fall, they will need to provide some sort of authorized photo ID.

Beginning with the 2023 municipal elections, North Carolina voters will be asked to show a photo ID when they check in to vote. Voters who vote by mail will be asked to include a photocopy of an acceptable ID when returning their ballot by mail.

Propst said the McDowell elections board is still waiting for more information from state officials in Raleigh about how this could affect the local office.

In a related matter, Gov. Roy Cooper recently appointed Dean Buff as the chairman of the McDowell County Board of Elections.

For detailed information about the photo ID requirement, go towww.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id.