Filing period for 2022 primary elections starts Monday. McDowell sheriff, commission and more on the line.

Now that the 2021 municipal elections are over, it is already time to start thinking about the 2022 elections.
The candidate filing for the 2022 primary elections will begin Monday, Dec. 6 at noon and will end on Friday, Dec. 17 at noon. Candidates for local office will be able to file at the McDowell County Board of Elections building, located at 2458 N.C. 226 South, Marion.
In 2022, a number of county offices will be up for election.
Three seats on the McDowell County Board of Commissioners will be contested. These seats are now held by Republicans David Walker, Tony Brown and Brenda Vaughn. The term is four years and the filing fee is $155.28.
Four seats on the McDowell County Board of Education are up for election in 2022. They are the Marion District seat (now held by Greg Barksdale), the Glenwood District seat (now held by Terry Frank), the Nebo District seat (now held by Bob Brackett) and the Pleasant Gardens District seat (now held by Brian Piercy). The term is four years and the filing fee is $5.
Also the office of sheriff of McDowell County will be up for election next year. It is now held by Republican Ricky Buchanan. The term of office is four years and the filing fee is $833.94.
The clerk of Superior Court will also be contested in 2022. It is now held by Republican Melissa Adams. The term is four years and the filing fee is $998.
The office of district attorney for District 29A will be for election in 2022. The office is currently held by Ted Bell, a Republican from Rutherford County.
There are also two state General Assembly races that will be up for election in McDowell next year. And due to some recent changes, the state Legislative districts for McDowell will be different.
The N.C. Senate’s District 46 seat will be up for election in 2022. McDowell is now a part of this district which now covers Burke and a large part of Buncombe. Republican Warren Daniel of Burke has represented the 46th District when it covered a different area.
McDowell now belongs to two districts for the N.C. House of Representatives. The newly redrawn 113th District covers the southwestern section of McDowell, a section of Rutherford, a section of Henderson and all of Polk. The rest of McDowell will remain in the 85th District, which also includes Yancey, Mitchell and Avery. Republican Dudley Greene represents the 85th District.
McDowell County is now a part of the 13th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. This newly created district also covers Burke, Rutherford, Polk, Cleveland and Gaston counties.
Both state Legislative offices have a two-year term and the filing fee is $140.
There will be other statewide races on the ballot for the primary elections.
The qualifications to run for office are:
• You must be a registered voter of the county.
• Where there is district, candidates must also reside within the district.
• N.C. Senate: must be a state resident for two years by Nov. 8, 2022 and within the district for one year by Nov. 8, 2022.
• N.C. House: must be a resident within the district for one year by Nov. 8, 2022
• You must be affiliated with a party for 90 days or more at the time of filing.
• You must be at least 21 years old on Election Day (N.C. Senate: 25 years old).
Filing fees more than $50 must be paid by check, cashier’s check, certified check, or money order. Filing fees less than $50 may be paid with cash. Checks should be made out to McDowell County Board of Elections.
The primary election will be held Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
For more information, call 828-659-0834. All candidate information is also available on the Website at mcdowellcountyncboe.gov.