Filing period for 2022 primary elections starts Monday. McDowell sheriff, commission and more on the line.

Now that the 2021 municipal elections are over, it is already time to start thinking about the 2022 elections.

The candidate filing for the 2022 primary elections will begin Monday, Dec. 6 at noon and will end on Friday, Dec. 17 at noon. Candidates for local office will be able to file at the McDowell County Board of Elections building, located at 2458 N.C. 226 South, Marion.

In 2022, a number of county offices will be up for election.

Three seats on the McDowell County Board of Commissioners will be contested. These seats are now held by Republicans David Walker, Tony Brown and Brenda Vaughn. The term is four years and the filing fee is $155.28.

Four seats on the McDowell County Board of Education are up for election in 2022. They are the Marion District seat (now held by Greg Barksdale), the Glenwood District seat (now held by Terry Frank), the Nebo District seat (now held by Bob Brackett) and the Pleasant Gardens District seat (now held by Brian Piercy). The term is four years and the filing fee is $5.

Also the office of sheriff of McDowell County will be up for election next year. It is now held by Republican Ricky Buchanan. The term of office is four years and the filing fee is $833.94.