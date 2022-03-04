Filing period for 2022 elections comes to an end. McDowell primary races set

Under state law, Branton, Edwards and any other person wanting to run unaffiliated must get 4% of the total number of registered voters as of the beginning of this year in order to become candidates. Those petitions must be submitted to the Board of Elections by noon on Tuesday, May 17. The petitions have to be certified by the board before their names can appear on the November ballot.

Then there is the race for the district attorney of District 29A. Incumbent DA Ted Bell of 186 Pleasant Meadow Estates, Marion, has filed to run for another term. He is being challenged by Krinn Evans of 114 N. Garden St., Marion. Both are Republicans.

In the race for District Court judgeships, Michelle McEntire and Ellen Shelley, both of Marion, have filed to run for the available judgeships in 29A District Court. Both are Republicans. Anthony Ryan Morrow of Rutherfordton is also a candidate for a judgeship in 29A District Court. He too is a Republican. Likewise, Robert K. Martelle of Forest City is a Republican candidate for the District Court judgeship.

For the U.S. House of Representatives, all of McDowell is still within the 11th Congressional District, which begins in McDowell and goes all the way west to Cherokee County, according to the Website for the N.C. Board of Elections.