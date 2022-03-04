Filing period for 2022 elections comes to an end. McDowell primary races set

At noon on Friday, the filing period for the 2022 elections came to an end and there is now a list of candidates seeking offices at the local and districtwide levels.
The candidate filing period for North Carolina’s 2022 primary elections, as well as rescheduled municipal elections, was suspended by the state Supreme Court in early December of last year. The N.C. Supreme Court also moved the date for the 2022 primary elections to Tuesday, May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.
The filing period started up again at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, and continued every business day until noon on Friday. In McDowell, candidates were able to file at the county Board of Elections, located at 2458 N.C. 226 South in Marion.
Other statewide or district offices may have required that the candidate file with the N.C. Board of Elections in Raleigh.
The following is a list of all the candidates who filed to run for office at the McDowell County Board of Elections and the races in which they are running:
McDowell County Board of Commissioners (three seats available)
- Tony G. Brown, 66, of 159 Brown Farm Drive in Marion will seek another term on the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. He is a Republican and is a retired general contractor.
- Brenda Morgan Vaughn, 67, of 897 Bethel Church Road in Marion will run for another term on the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. She is a Republican and is retired from working with the Sheriff’s Office.
- David Walker, 52, of 160 West Payne Road in Marion will seek another term on the McDowell County Commissioners. He is also a Republican and works in finance and real estate.
- Lynn Greene, 63, of 5705 Sugar Hill Road, Marion, will run for the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. Greene is a Republican and is retired from law enforcement. Even though he is filing as a challenger, he is a former county commissioner.
- Robert Toney McCall, 70, of 3748 Old Linville Road, Marion filed as a Republican challenger for one of the three seats available on the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. He is retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Treasury.
- Mike Seay, 48, of 5218 U.S. 70 East, Nebo filed as a Republican challenger for one of the seats on the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. He is a forklift driver.
- Phillip G. Price, 55, of 9798 N.C. 226 South, Nebo filed to run as a Democratic challenger for one of the three seats available on the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. He is a business owner who previously ran for the U.S. House of Representatives.
McDowell County Board of Education
Nebo District seat
- Charles “Chuck” Abernathy Jr., 62, of 357 Lentz Landing Lane, is a challenger candidate for the Nebo District seat on the Board of Education. The race is non-partisan. Abernathy is a former county manager and currently director of the McDowell Economic Development Association.
- Shannon Brackett, 57, of 704 Deacon Drive, Marion filed as a challenger to the Nebo seat on the McDowell County Board of Education. The race is non-partisan. She is a retired school teacher.
Marion District seat
- Angela Allen-Helms, 55, of 390 Forest Heights Drive, Marion filed to run as a challenger for the Marion seat on the School Board. She is a pediatric nurse practitioner. The race is non-partisan.
- Greg Barksdale, 58, of 19 Woodland Drive, Marion, filed to seek re-election to the Marion District seat on the McDowell County Board of Education. The race is non-partisan. Barksdale is retired from working in state administration.
Glenwood District seat
- Terry Frank, 65, of 83 Heatherwood Drive, Marion filed to run for re-election to the Glenwood District seat on the School Board. He is retired from the N.C. Highway Patrol. The race is non-partisan.
- Lisa Morgan, 58, of 6379 U.S. 221 South, Marion, filed as a challenger for the Glenwood seat on the McDowell Board of Education. The race is non-partisan.
- Michelle Price, 51, of 9798 N.C. 226 South, Nebo filed as a challenger for the Glenwood seat on the McDowell Board of Education. The race is non-partisan. She is a small business owner.
Pleasant Gardens District seat
- Kevin Price, 45, of 93 Hemlock Hills Estate Drive, Marion filed to run as a challenger for the Pleasant Gardens seat on the School Board. He is a business owner. The race is non-partisan.
- Eddie Shuford, 65, of 131 Hemlock Hills Estates Drive in Marion filed as a challenger for the McDowell County Board of Education’s Pleasant Gardens seat. He is the industry training director at McDowell Technical Community College. The race is non-partisan.
Clerk of Superior Court
- Melissa Holland Adams, 52, of 2830 Hankins Road, Marion filed to run for another term as the clerk of Superior Court. She is also a Republican.
- Geneva “Jennie” Rhom, 51, of 716 Rutherford Road, Marion who filed as a Republican challenger for the clerk of Superior Court. She works as a legal assistant.
N.C. House of Representatives, 85th District
In the N.C. House race, the vast majority of McDowell County remains in the 85th District, which includes all of Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties.
- Dudley Greene, 58, of 87 Nix Creek Church Road, Marion, filed to seek another term in the N.C. House of Representatives, 85th District seat. He is a Republican and retired sheriff of McDowell.
- Robert Cordle, 39, of 101 W. Fort St., Marion filed as a Democratic challenger for the 85th District seat in the N.C. House of Representatives. He is a former volunteer firefighter/first responder.
N.C. Senate, 46th District
For the N.C. Senate, all of McDowell is now in the 46th District, which also has all of Burke and half of Buncombe.
- Billy S. Martin, 72, of 350 Holly Hill Drive, Marion, who filed as a Democratic challenger for the District 46 seat in the N.C. Senate. He is now a member of the Marion City Council and a retired educator.
The Republican candidates for the 46th District seat in the N.C. Senate are Mark Farel Crawford of Montreat and Warren Daniel of Morganton.
N.C. House, 113th District
A small section of southeastern McDowell County, including the Dysartsville community, is now a part of the N.C. House’s 113th District, which covers roughly half of Rutherford, all of Polk and a section of Henderson. Rep. Jake Hunter Johnston of Columbus, who is a Republican, filed to run for re-election for the 113th District seat in the N.C. House. David Rogers of Rutherfordton, also a Republican, is seeking election to the 113th District seat in the state House, according to the Website for the N.C. Board of Elections.
Sheriff of McDowell County
- Ricky Buchanan, 47, of P.O. Box 3026, Marion, who filed to run for another term as sheriff of McDowell County. He is a Republican.
In addition on Thursday, Feb. 24, Randy Branton withdrew his candidacy as a Democrat for McDowell County sheriff. He had previously filed to run as a Democratic candidate for sheriff.
Instead, he plans to run as an unaffiliated candidate for sheriff in 2022. He is now actively working to obtain the required signatures on a petition to qualify as an unaffiliated candidate for sheriff on the November ballot, according to Deputy Director Jane Dale Propst.
Likewise, Heather Edwards and Bob Brackett informed the Board of Elections they plan to get enough signatures on a petition to qualify as unaffiliated candidates for the McDowell County Commission, said Propst on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Branton has already announced his plans on social media. Edwards and Brackett confirmed on Feb. 24 to The McDowell News they are planning to run as unaffiliated candidates for the Board of County Commissioners.
But on Friday, the last day of the filing period, Propst told The McDowell News that Brackett is no longer getting signatures to file as an unaffiliated candidate for county commissioner. Brackett confirmed that later on Friday.
Under state law, Branton, Edwards and any other person wanting to run unaffiliated must get 4% of the total number of registered voters as of the beginning of this year in order to become candidates. Those petitions must be submitted to the Board of Elections by noon on Tuesday, May 17. The petitions have to be certified by the board before their names can appear on the November ballot.
Then there is the race for the district attorney of District 29A. Incumbent DA Ted Bell of 186 Pleasant Meadow Estates, Marion, has filed to run for another term. He is being challenged by Krinn Evans of 114 N. Garden St., Marion. Both are Republicans.
In the race for District Court judgeships, Michelle McEntire and Ellen Shelley, both of Marion, have filed to run for the available judgeships in 29A District Court. Both are Republicans. Anthony Ryan Morrow of Rutherfordton is also a candidate for a judgeship in 29A District Court. He too is a Republican. Likewise, Robert K. Martelle of Forest City is a Republican candidate for the District Court judgeship.
For the U.S. House of Representatives, all of McDowell is still within the 11th Congressional District, which begins in McDowell and goes all the way west to Cherokee County, according to the Website for the N.C. Board of Elections.