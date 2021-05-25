Fighting fire with fire: Prescribed burns used in McDowell, across NC

Prescribed burning is essential to the perpetuation, restoration and management of many plant and animal communities. Prescribed fire mimics the benefits of naturally occurring fires by opening the forest canopy, allowing diverse plants to grow; improving habitat for many wildlife species; controlling competition from undesirable vegetation; recycling nutrients back into the soil; and, reducing leaf litter and woody debris that fuel hard-to-control wildfires.

Prescribed fire is a delicate balance between weather, fuel and smoke management conditions. All these variables are considered and incorporated into a prescribed burn plan before a prescribed burn is carried out. Prescribed burns are conducted on days when these predetermined thresholds are met. While spring is a time of the year when our state can experience higher wildfire activity, there are windows of time to conduct prescribed burning in a safe and effective manner. Due to the constraints of weather, fuel and smoke management, suitable burning windows can be short. As a result, prescribed fire practitioners must maximize use of those windows, implementing fire on the ground when parameters are conducive, according to the news release.