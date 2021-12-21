Fiber optic company plans to build new facility in McDowell, hire 14 more workers

A western North Carolina fiber optic company plans to expand to McDowell County and create new jobs.
On Tuesday, officials with McDowell County and the North Carolina Economic Development Partnership (EDPNC) announced the location of Fiber Optic Solutions, LLC to McDowell County and Marion. Founded in 2018 and based in Weaverville, FOS, LLC is “an end to end provider of turn-key optical network design, installation and maintenance,” according to its Website.
The telecommunications company installs both aerial and underground fiber optics. FOS will construct an approximate 5,000-square-foot building in the McDowell County Industrial Park, located off of Rockwell Drive. It is an existing North Carolina company that employs 42 individuals and will employ an additional 14 people, according to a news release.
Company President Cliff Churchill stated his appreciation for the assistance that was provided.
“We are excited to partner with McDowell County, and look forward to giving back to this community,” Churchill said.
He also suggested he plans to surpass the number of expected hires. The jobs will exceed the county’s average manufacturing wage and will allow a career path in a growing industry.
In April of this year, a public hearing was held by the McDowell County Board of Commissioners and the board approved the transfer of an approximate four-acre site for the company location.
During that April hearing, Chuck Abernathy, director of the McDowell Economic Development Association, said this company would construct a new building on the site and move its operations to McDowell. He placed a conservative value of $3 million on the building and the vehicles. Water and sewer will have to be extended there as well. At the time, he added this telecommunications company would do much of its operations outside the building.
“The work takes place outside of the building so it is like a service they provide,” he said during the April hearing. “You would have the company here and the odds are the employees would live here.”
County Commission Chairman Tony Brown said the board appreciates the company locating in the McDowell industrial park and the high quality and diverse jobs that will be created.
“These are the type of jobs and this is the type of company that we want to focus on,” Brown said.
The Golden LEAF Foundation is supporting the expansion by providing $95,000 to extend water and sewer lines to the site in the McDowell Industrial Park. The funds will enable a 6-inch water line and an 8-inch city of Marion sewer line to be extended over 500 linear feet to the site, according to the news release.
“The Golden LEAF Foundation supports long-term economic advancement, especially in rural North Carolina communities, through public infrastructure projects to support creation of new jobs” said Golden LEAF President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Hamilton. “The Golden LEAF Board was pleased to provide funding for this project that will not only support the location of FOS at the McDowell County Industrial Park but also create new jobs in the community.”
An important component to the announcement is the goal of creating an on-going program at McDowell Technical Community College to train individuals in the field of fiber optic engineering and installation. The project will receive $32,500 in customized industry training assistance.
Abernathy thanked Katy Parker, the Golden LEAF Foundation, the North Carolina Community College System, the city of Marion and the McDowell County Commissioners for helping to ensure the success of the company location.
“Most of all, we thank the company for locating their facility in McDowell County,” Abernathy stated.
The company asked that individuals interested in learning more about employment opportunities to visit www.FOS-LLC.com.