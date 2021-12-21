Fiber optic company plans to build new facility in McDowell, hire 14 more workers

In April of this year, a public hearing was held by the McDowell County Board of Commissioners and the board approved the transfer of an approximate four-acre site for the company location.

During that April hearing, Chuck Abernathy, director of the McDowell Economic Development Association, said this company would construct a new building on the site and move its operations to McDowell. He placed a conservative value of $3 million on the building and the vehicles. Water and sewer will have to be extended there as well. At the time, he added this telecommunications company would do much of its operations outside the building.

“The work takes place outside of the building so it is like a service they provide,” he said during the April hearing. “You would have the company here and the odds are the employees would live here.”

County Commission Chairman Tony Brown said the board appreciates the company locating in the McDowell industrial park and the high quality and diverse jobs that will be created.

“These are the type of jobs and this is the type of company that we want to focus on,” Brown said.