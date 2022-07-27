Felons in N.C. who are not in jail or prison can register to vote

As of Wednesday, July 27, North Carolina felons who are not in jail or prison can register to vote.

Under a new ruling, an individual serving a felony sentence who is not in jail or prison may register to vote and take part in the election process. An individual must also have resided in North Carolina for at least 30 days prior to the election, be a U.S. citizen, and be at least 18 years old by the next general election, according to a news release from the N.C. Board of Elections.

Previously, under a North Carolina statute, a person serving a felony sentence could not register to vote or vote, whether they were in or out of prison, until that person completed that sentence. This meant that felons serving probation, post-release supervision or parole were not able to register or vote until they completed their term of supervision.

However earlier this year, a North Carolina Superior Court determined that denying voting rights to people serving their felony sentences outside of jail or prison violates the N.C. Constitution. This decision has been appealed; however, while it is on appeal, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ordered that the decision should go into effect as of Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

This means that, for the time being, any person serving a felony sentence outside of prison or jail is eligible to register to vote and vote. Those in jail or prison for a felony conviction are not allowed to register or vote. If a person is in jail awaiting trial for a felony but has not yet been convicted, they retain their voting rights. In North Carolina, a person never loses their voting rights for a misdemeanor conviction, according to the news release.

The state Board of Elections will update its website and voter registration forms and other voting-related documents to reflect this new information on felon eligibility. The agency will update this information upon any further order of the courts.

In an earlier story about the change, The McDowell News asked Freedom Life Ministries, which works with former offenders, for a statement about the effort to return voting rights.

They said, in part, “When people have paid their debt to society, restoring their rights and values as functioning members of our community is important to their continuation of self-value, growth and well-being. The right to vote is a person’s primary right of citizenship. Our goal, our vision, our hope here at Freedom Life is to see men and women that have faced incarceration overcome the failures and struggles of their past and become fully functioning and valued members within the community. We are committed to helping them in their journey in every way God makes possible. Treating individuals who are trying to walk in new life capacity and recovery as second-class citizens can make it very difficult for them to believe in and embrace the great potential Christ has made possible for us all. Thank God that He gives second chances to all who will receive.”