Federal jury convicts Marion man of child pornography

The jury convicted Ross of five counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Ross is currently in federal custody. A sentencing date has not been set.

The production of child pornography charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison per count. The possession of child pornography charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Both charges carry a maximum fine of $250,000.

In making today’s announcement Acting U.S. Attorney Stetzer commended HSI and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation of this case and thanked the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office for their invaluable assistance.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville prosecuted the case. The prosecution team was led by Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA) Alexis Solheim. Ms. Solheim is a state prosecutor with the office of the 43rd Prosecutorial District and has been assigned by District Attorney Ashley Welch to serve as a SAUSA with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville. Ms. Solheim is duly sworn in both state and federal courts. The SAUSA position is a reflection of the partnership between the office of the 43rd Prosecutorial District and the United States Attorney’s Office.