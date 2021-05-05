February retail sales show McDowell’s economy continues to grow

The latest information about retail sales in McDowell County show that the local economy continues to grow even with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Information from the North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) indicates that McDowell County’s retail sales continue to climb in 2021 and exceed the statewide average.
The state DOR reported that McDowell County saw a 26.69% increase in February retail sales, which represent January’s sales, compared to the same month in 2020. In comparison, the state saw an increase of 17.05% during the same time period, according to a news release.
Through the first eight months of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, retail sales in McDowell increased by 14.73%. During that same timeframe, retails sales in North Carolina grew by just 9.67%
These increases are due in large to new retail businesses opening in Marion in recent years, economic development programs and incentives, particularly the Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) Program, funded by the Marion Business Association, the city, McDowell Chamber of Commerce, McDowell Tourism Development Authority and other agencies.
McDowell County’s growth in retail sales has outpaced that of the state for nine of the past 14 years, according to the news release.
This continued growth, despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus, can be attributed to the continued efforts of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce and other agencies that work to promote the Shop Local campaign, which encourages Marion and McDowell County residents to support local business.
The city of Marion, McDowell County, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, McDowell Economic Development Association, McDowell Tourism Development Authority and the Marion Business Association all encourage the public to shop McDowell first and give local businesses a chance.
Some of the locally owned stores in McDowell are Game Heads & Vinyl Junkies, All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds, Flavors on Main – General Store, Aria Rose and Spencer’s Hardware.
In addition, more new businesses are planning to open up. These include Copper Creek Distillery, Scoop Marion and Country Roots Plant Boutique.
For more information about retail sales, contact City Manager Bob Boyette at 828-652-3551 or bboyette@marionnc.org. For more information on local businesses or resources and incentives available for new or expanding businesses, contact the Marion Business Association at 828-652-2215 or the McDowell Chamber of Commerce at 828-652-4240.