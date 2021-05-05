February retail sales show McDowell’s economy continues to grow

The latest information about retail sales in McDowell County show that the local economy continues to grow even with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information from the North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) indicates that McDowell County’s retail sales continue to climb in 2021 and exceed the statewide average.

The state DOR reported that McDowell County saw a 26.69% increase in February retail sales, which represent January’s sales, compared to the same month in 2020. In comparison, the state saw an increase of 17.05% during the same time period, according to a news release.

Through the first eight months of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, retail sales in McDowell increased by 14.73%. During that same timeframe, retails sales in North Carolina grew by just 9.67%

These increases are due in large to new retail businesses opening in Marion in recent years, economic development programs and incentives, particularly the Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) Program, funded by the Marion Business Association, the city, McDowell Chamber of Commerce, McDowell Tourism Development Authority and other agencies.

McDowell County’s growth in retail sales has outpaced that of the state for nine of the past 14 years, according to the news release.